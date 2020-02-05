Races

Gazino and Joplin show out

Gazino and Joplin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb.5) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Chaplin (rb) 40. Easy. Joplin (rb) 37. Moved well. Mystic Bay (Peter) 38. Moved well.

800m: Really Royale (Peter), Courageous Star (Gagandeep) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Enid Blyton (S.Amit) 56, 600/41. Easy. La Peregrina (J.Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Urged. Flower Dust (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Polyneices (S.J.Sunil) 53, 600/39. Maintains winning form. Agrami (Merchant), Rio Ronaldo (F.Irani) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Clymene (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Rachelles Pride (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. King Khalil (Kamble) 53, 600/38. Good.

1400m: Zeemo (Pranil) 1-39, 600/42. Moved freely.

Outer sand.

1000m: North Star (Kaviraj), Egalite (Parmar) 1-12, 600/42. Former was four lengths superior.

