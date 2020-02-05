Gazino and Joplin show out

Gazino and Joplin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb.5) morning.
Inner sand.
600m: Chaplin (rb) 40. Easy. Joplin (rb) 37. Moved well. Mystic Bay (Peter) 38. Moved well.
800m: Really Royale (Peter), Courageous Star (Gagandeep) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Enid Blyton (S.Amit) 56, 600/41. Easy. La Peregrina (J.Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Urged. Flower Dust (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Polyneices (S.J.Sunil) 53, 600/39. Maintains winning form. Agrami (Merchant), Rio Ronaldo (F.Irani) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Clymene (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Gazino (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Rachelles Pride (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. King Khalil (Kamble) 53, 600/38. Good.
1400m: Zeemo (Pranil) 1-39, 600/42. Moved freely.
Outer sand.
1000m: North Star (Kaviraj), Egalite (Parmar) 1-12, 600/42. Former was four lengths superior.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.