Game Changer, Drusilla excel

BENGALURU: Game Changer, Drusilla, Livisilla, Anjeze, Caracas and Capital Gain excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Shivalik Show (Shinde) 41. Moved well.

1200m: Starry Wind (Irvan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Strode out well.

1400m: Lady Legend (Indrajeet) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. A fine display.

1600m: Ozark (R. Marshall) 1-51, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Pleased. Anjeze (R. Marshall) 1-50, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Gallic (A. Imran) 45. Easy. Augustina (Anjar), Show Girl (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Anakin (Arul), Limited Source (Arvind) 43.5. They moved impressively. Zala Princess (Nazerul) 43. Strode out well. Torosanto (R. Anand), Handsome Rocky (rb) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Matchless (Irvan), Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 44. They moved well. Love Music (Rayan), Emerald Green (Khurshad) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Fantastic App (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Good Time Indeed (Tauseef) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Desperado (T.S. Jodha) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Rule Of Engagement (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Treasure Delight (Mark) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Livisilla (I. Chisty) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Mariachi (T.S. Jodha) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Drusilla (I. Chisty) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Blue Moon (T.S. Jodha) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Game Changer (T.S. Jodha) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Heavenly Angel (Darshan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Elite Agent (Irvan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Note. Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Osibisa (I. Chisty) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Top News (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Sir Lancelot (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Caracas (Khurshad), Capital Gain (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Orenda (Donoghue) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Shesmyscript (Anjar), Grecian Light (Vaibhva) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Capable (rb), Extraordinary (Arshad) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Sherwin (I. Chisty), General Patton (Rayan), Phoenix Decree (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. First two named were the pick. Papal Decree (Arul) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Striking Memories (Adarsh), Golden Memory (Darshan) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Challenging Star (rb), Raeezadi (Chandrashekar) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Up Front (S. Shareef) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Cameleons Image (A. Imran) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out smartly. Forever Together (Mark), Arrogance (S. Hussain) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former impressed. Subah Ka Tara (M. Naveen), Storke Of Genius (rb), Green Channel (Shreyas) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Papparazi (I. Chisty), Flamingo Road (Rayan), Senora Bianca (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased. Dreams Ahead (Chetan K) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. The Preacher (S. Mubarak), Deepalika (rb), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Caria) (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Side Winder (S. Shareef), Another Rainbow (Shinde) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly. Flat Out (Arvind), Rancho (Manjunath) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bold Command (Darshan), Formidable Star (Ashok) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead.