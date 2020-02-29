Gallantry shines

Gallantry shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 29) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Lorraine (rb) 40. Easy.
800m: Lovely Fairy (Pranil), Zenith (Kamble) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Super Mario (Akshay), Run Forrest Run (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Spiro Spero (Malam), Square Moon (Daman) 54, 600/41. Both moved freely. Oui Sauvage (Nirmal), Ron (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior. So Splendid (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Nightfall (rb) 55, 600/41. Urged.
1000m: Gallantry (Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.
1200m: Cupido (rb), Tar Heel (Zeeshan) 1-24, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.
1400m: Lion King (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pressed.
