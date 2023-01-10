Fort Nelson, True Faith, Macron, Shamrock, Peyo and Knight In Hooves shine 

January 10, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fort Nelson, True Faith, Macron, Shamrock, Peyo and Knight In Hooves shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Alaskan Jewel (B. Paswan) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Scribbling Hooper (Antony) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Shamrock (Suraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Roudy (A. Imran) 44. Moved on the bit. George Everest (Likith) 46. Easy. Siege Courageous (Antony) 44. In fine trim. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 42.5. Pleased. Siege Perilous (S. John) 41.5. Moved impressively. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 44.5. Moved freely. Pinnacle Point (Antony) 45. Easy. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 45. In fine nick.

1000m: Art Power (Akram) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved well. Peyo (Shinde) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/41.5. Fit for the fray. Prana (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

1200m: Katana (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition, note. Fort Nelson (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. See My Heels (Suraj), Golden Ring (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Sociable (Rozario) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Devils Magic (Salman K), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Macron (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Fast Pace (R. Pradeep), Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42.5. They took a smart jump and finished level. Cool Rider (Likith) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Estefania (S. John) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Treasure Chest (A. Imran), Powerfull Princess (Tousif K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Walvis Bay (S. Shareef), Royal Mysore (Nazerul) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. Latter slowly out and finished level. By The Book (Jagadeesh) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Rainbow Dreamer (Ashok), Cristaldo (Girish) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. A notable pair. Crown Witness (Suraj), Momentous (M. Naveen) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Knight Defensor (Akram), Mystikos (Aliyar) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flying Brave (B. Nayak), Magnus (Rayan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Antilope (Rozario), Rudram (Khurshad) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lycurgus (Ramesh K), The Welcome (Vivek) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They finished together. Madame Rich (S. Shareef), Rembrandt (Salman K) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They took a good jump and finished level. Ripple N Storm (S. John), Palomino (Girish) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Prophecy (Nazerul) 1-32, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. Queenstown (A. Imran) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Impressed. Gunmaster (B. Nayak) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Fit for the fray.