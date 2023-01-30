Forever and Lady Cadet impress

January 30, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Forever and Lady Cadet impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 30) morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. In good shape.

800m: Priceless Treasure (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Easy. Velu Nachiyar (A.M. Tograllu) 1-1, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Big Treasure (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Lady Cadet (S. Kamble), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. Former showed out. Terminator (Yash Narredu) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Forever (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start moved attractively and finished four lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 1000m: Torbert (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Handy. Clockwise (Inayat), Zen Zero (rb), a 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. A fit trio. A 3-y-o (Fiero (Magical Spell) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Gajabo Grande (rb), Mayflower (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They worked well.

1200m: Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-47.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh), Tee Tee Dee (M.S. Deora) They were eased up after a good jump. MSG Fantasy (Indrajeet Kumar), Cairo (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11.11. They jumped out well. Chaitanya (rb), Fortune Chakram (S. Imran) 1-8.82. Majestic Wind (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 1-11.78. They took a good jump. Wilbur (rb), Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-11. A level jump, former finished five lengths in front. Soul Message (Koshi Kumar), Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7.33. Storm Breaker (S. Imran), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.57. They jumped out smartly.