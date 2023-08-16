HamberMenu
Forever and Falsetto catch the eye

August 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Forever and Falsetto caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Arcana (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Star Gallery (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Dalasan (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good.

1200m: Forever (Yash) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Magnanimous (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Friends First (P. Vinod) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Wild Spirit (Aniket), Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Falsetto (Zeeshan), Scorcese (rb) and Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Falsetto, who finished six lengths in front, was the pick. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Enchanting Empress (Saba) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Pair level. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely. Lion King (rb), Candescent Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Former jumped out well while the latter stood planted in the stalls.

