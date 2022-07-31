Forest Flame expected to deliver in feature

July 31, 2022 00:30 IST

Forest Flame, who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Karnataka Mile Championship Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 31). False rails (width about 9m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. LIVELY EMPREY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Tiger Returns (10) Nazerul 60, 2. Dawn Rising (2) J.H. Arul 59.5, 3. Red Lucifer (5) Salman K 59.5, 4. Chandra Kanta (6) Saddam H 58.5, 5. Sacred Creator (8) B. Harish 58.5, 6. Rainbow Rising (1) Adarsh 58, 7. Perfect Halo (11) Angad 57.5, 8. Blazing Engine (4) Akshay K 56, 9. Ultimate Choice (3) Vishal B 56, 10. Zehnaseeb (9) Hindu S 56 and 11. Jai Vikram (7) G. Vivek 54.5.

1. TIGER RETURNS, 2. DAWN RISING, 3. ULTIMATE CHOICE

2. TRACK LIGHTNING PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Agera (8) R. Pradeep 56, 2. Maybach (7) Rayan 56, 3. Quick Witted (5) G. Vivek 56, 4. Royal Grant (3) B. Harish 56, 5. Star Admiral (6) Trevor 56, 6. Firefinch (1) Salman K 54.5, 7. My Solitaire (2) Akshay K 54.5 and 8. Secret Lady (4) Nazerul 54.5.

1. STAR ADMIRAL, 2. MY SOLITAIRE, 3. SECRET LADY

3. DESERT GOD TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. De Villiers (2) Trevor 60, 2. Lucky Chance (5) Tousif 59.5, 3. Tactical Command (6) Akshay K 59.5, 4. Watchmystars (3) Likith 59, 5. Hukum (4) Md. Aliyar 58 and 6. Star Glory (1) Suraj 57.

1. STAR GLORY, 2. DE VILLIERS

4. KARNATAKA MILE CHAMPIONSHIP CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Lagarde (3) Trevor 60, 2. Forest Flame (1) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Automatic (2) Akshay K 52.5 and 4. All Attractive (—) (—) 52.

1. FOREST FLAME, 2. LAGARDE

5. YERAWADA STUD PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Silvarius (4) S. John 60, 2. Imperial Blue (7) L.A. Rozario 59, 3. Scribbling Hopper (6) Akshay K 56, 4. Southern Dynasty (5) Darshan 56, 5. Pink Jasmine (3) Trevor 54.5, 6. Starry Wind (2) Shreyas S 53.5 and 7. Southern Power (1) Arshad 52.5.

1. IMPERIAL BLUE, 2. PINK JASMINE

6. GALILEE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Shabelle (5) Akshay K 61, 2. Montelena (9) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 3. Ozark (1) M. Prabhakaran 58.5, 4. Inyouwebelieve (10) Trevor 58, 5. Tifanny (6) Sandesh 57.5, 6. Queen Of Sands (7) Nazerul 57, 7. Fictioneer (2) Vishal B 56.5, 8. Breeze Bluster (4) S. Saqlain 55, 9. Mr Humble (8) P. Surya 53, 10. Brooklyn Supreme (12) J.H. Arul 52.5, 11. She’s All Class (11) Arshad 51.5 and 12. Benignity (3) Saddam H 50.

1. SHABELLE, 2. INYOUWEBELIEVE

7. LIVELY EMPREY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30; 1. Able One (8) Srinath 62.5, 2. Bentayga (9) G. Vivek 62.5, 3. Elite Agent (10) Angad 62.5, 4. Rudram (6) Nazerul 62, 5. Amazonite (4) B. Nayak 61, 6. Cinco De Mayo (5) Tousif 60, 7. Fierce Fighter (11) Arshad 59.5, 8. Jersey Legend (7) S. Saqlain 59.5, 9. Phoenix Surprise (1) Hindu S 58.5, 10. Commandpost (2) B. Harish 58 and 11. Infinite Spirit (3) Adarsh 58.

1. ABLE ONE, 2. JERSEY LEGEND, 3. BENTAYGA

Day’s best: STAR GLORY

Double: STAR ADMIRAL — SHABELLE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.