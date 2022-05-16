Forest Flame, Disruptor, Lake Tahoe, The Sovereign Orb, De Villiers, and Stormy Ocean shine

Riaz Babu May 16, 2022 17:59 IST

Riaz Babu May 16, 2022 17:59 IST

Forest Flame, Disruptor, Lake Tahoe, The Sovereign Orb, De Villiers and Stormy Ocean shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Swift (rb), King’s Ransom (rb) 46. They moved freely. Black Whizz (rb), Another Rainbow (Raghuveer) 42.5. They worked well. Remontoir (Indrajeet) 44.5. Moved freely. Divine Ray (Ajinkya) 44.5. Easy. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 45.5. In fine trim. 1000m: Balor (Oliver), Sekhmet (N. Naidu) 1-14.5, 600/43. They finished together. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-12, 600/41.5. Impressed. Klockner (-) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Monteverdi (-), Success (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/44. They shaped well. Worldly Wise (Ajinkya) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Konabos (-) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Scribbling Hopper (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Ruling Goddess (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Smashing Blue (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. NRI Superpower (-), Pleroma (-) 1-27.5, 1-12, 600/42.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Leonardo (-), Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Triumphant (Indrajeet), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved impressively. Creative Art (-), Nikolina (-) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Supernatural (-), Faith (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Disruptor (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Theon (-), Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level with plenty in hand.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved attractively. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. An excellent display.