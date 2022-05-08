Races

Forest Flame and Triple Wish please

BENGALURU: Forest Flame and Triple Wish pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 8).

Outer sand:

600m: Siege Perilous (R. Girish) 42.5. Moved fluently. Another Rainbow (rb) 45.5. Easy. Ashwa Bravo (Khurshad) 43.5. In fine shape. Bramastram (rb), Amazonite (rb) 45. Former finished a length ahead.

1000m: Ozark (rb), Magellan (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished together. Windstorm (A. Velu) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Aguila (Vishal Bunde) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Star Admiral (Vishal Bunde) 1-15, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Mark One (Darshan), Black Whizz (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They worked well. Triple Wish (Arul) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Forest Flame (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. A good display.


