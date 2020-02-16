Forest Flame and Sacred Roman show out

Forest Flame and Sacred Roman showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb.16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Grand Passage (Bhawani) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Powerful Lady (C.S.Jodha), Dharasana (Nicky Mackay) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Zenith (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Gazino (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Periwinkle (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Sultan Suleiman (David Egan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Urged. El Capitan (A.Gaikwad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Headway (Nicky Mackay), Dandi March (V.Jodha) 1-4, 800/495, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-8,800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Phoenix Tower/Caborig (Naidu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed. Golden Oaks (David Allan) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. Good. Bold Legend (David Egan), Fire N Ice (Kharadi) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Mirabilis (Trevor) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Circle Of Love (David Egan), Honourable Eyes (Hamir) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. King Cyrus (Neeraj), Minx (Parmar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former was three lengths superior. Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Castilian (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Collegium (V.Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Forest Flame (David Egan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Maintains winning form. Golden Hind (Akshay), Virasat (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Divine Glory (A.Gaikwad) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Immortality (Parmar), Alluring Silver (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Bait And Switch (V.Jodha) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Melania (David Egan), Dazzling Eyes (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Mr. Honey (Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Tiberius (Kharadi), Moon River (Trevor) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Auburn (Mahesh), Le Mans (Sandesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was urged to finish level. Caprisca (Trevor) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved attractively. Salvo (Sandesh), Night Hunt (Mahesh) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length better.

1800m: Sacred Roman (Kharadi) 2-2.5, 1600/1-47.5, 1400/1-33.5, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand.

1000m: Star Kitten (rb), Wizard Of Odds (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.