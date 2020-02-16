Races

Forest Flame and Sacred Roman show out

Forest Flame and Sacred Roman showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb.16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Grand Passage (Bhawani) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Powerful Lady (C.S.Jodha), Dharasana (Nicky Mackay) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Zenith (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Gazino (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Periwinkle (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Sultan Suleiman (David Egan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Urged. El Capitan (A.Gaikwad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Headway (Nicky Mackay), Dandi March (V.Jodha) 1-4, 800/495, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-8,800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Phoenix Tower/Caborig (Naidu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed. Golden Oaks (David Allan) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. Good. Bold Legend (David Egan), Fire N Ice (Kharadi) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Mirabilis (Trevor) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Circle Of Love (David Egan), Honourable Eyes (Hamir) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. King Cyrus (Neeraj), Minx (Parmar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former was three lengths superior. Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Castilian (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Collegium (V.Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Forest Flame (David Egan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Maintains winning form. Golden Hind (Akshay), Virasat (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Divine Glory (A.Gaikwad) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Immortality (Parmar), Alluring Silver (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Bait And Switch (V.Jodha) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Melania (David Egan), Dazzling Eyes (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Mr. Honey (Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Tiberius (Kharadi), Moon River (Trevor) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Auburn (Mahesh), Le Mans (Sandesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was urged to finish level. Caprisca (Trevor) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved attractively. Salvo (Sandesh), Night Hunt (Mahesh) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length better.

1800m: Sacred Roman (Kharadi) 2-2.5, 1600/1-47.5, 1400/1-33.5, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand.

1000m: Star Kitten (rb), Wizard Of Odds (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 6:37:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/forest-flame-and-sacred-roman-show-out/article30835673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY