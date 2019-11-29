Excellent and Splash catches the eye

Excellent and Splash caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Stars For You (Ikram), Moment Of Madness (rb) 41. Pair easy. Eyes For You (rb) 36.5. Moved well.

800m: 2/y/o Zafiro (Rupesh), Flying Dragon (Ayyar) 54.5, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front 2/y/os Rays Of Sun (Rupesh), Super Girl (Ayyar) 55, 600/40.5. They were easy. Eclair (Rupesh), Lethal Steps (Vinod) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/os Win Legend/Woodberg (Pradeep), Twelfth Earl (Vinod) 51, 600/38.5. They were pushed and former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Gusto/Carma (J. Chinoy) 54.5, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Excellent (Pradeep), Starringo (J. Chinoy) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36.5. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Hidden Gold (J. Chinoy), Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former who started and finished five lengths ahead was ridden out. Latter was not urged. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Skyelady (Pradeep), Leave It To Me Sir (Vinod) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former was superior.

1200m: Splash (Rupesh), Crosswinds (Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

Noted at Mumbai race course:

Sand track:

1400m: Valegro (Roche), Costa Brava (Kharadi) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They finished level freely.