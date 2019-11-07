Excellent and Kildare show out

Excellent and Kildare showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Macgyver (Merchant), Masar (Rathod) 39.5. They were level. 2/y/os Monarchos (V. Jodha), Melisandre (Kuldeep) 38. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Marvin (Kuldeep), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 40. Pair level.

800m: Bait And Switch (Kuldeep), Athulya (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/37.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Revelator (V. Jodha), Tenacious (Kuldeep) 50.5, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Multibagger (V. Jodha), Titanium (Kuldeep) 50, 600/37. They moved level freely. Godsword (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Fendi (Merchant), 2/y/o Whatsthescript/Winged Light (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Medici (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Good. Thomas Hardy (Mahesh), Castilian (Akshay) 54, 600/40. Pair level. 2/y/os Intense Approach (V. Jodha), Zaeim (Kadam) 52, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Running River (Mahesh), Fassbinder (Kadam) 56, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/os Wind Whistler (Kuldeep), Maplewood (V. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pair easy.

1000m: Dreams (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Kildare (Sameer), Notting Hill (V. Jodha) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Westeros (Pradeep), We Make The Rules (Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Excellent (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved impressively. Holy Smoke (P.Naidu) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Responded well.

1400m: Sandman (S. Sunil) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

Noted on Nov. 6. — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Sweeping Success (Pradeep), Leitir Mor/Skyelady (Vinod) 1-5, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.