Evaldo and Place Vendome shine

January 25, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - BENGALURU:

Evaldo and Place Vendome shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 25).

Outer sand:

1200m: Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Castaneda (S. John) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Moved freely.

1400m: King Of War (rb), Striking Memory (Salman K) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished five lengths ahead. Evaldo (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Pleased. Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed.