Dyf and Iron Age impress

December 04, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Dyf and Iron Age impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Montgomery (Kirtish) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Wordsmith (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Yarmouth (S.J. Sunil), Star Gallery (Merchant) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Winter Agenda (rb), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (J. Chinoy), Christofle (Trevor) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Neilina (Merchant), Balius Warrior (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Capitolium (Trevor), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Hunting Goddess (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Peregrine Falcon (Navnath), Sunrise (C. Umesh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths better.

1200m: Faranoush (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Inamorata (Kirtish), Souza (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os El Greco (C. Umesh), Nirvana (Navnath) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Swift (Trevor), Rush (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Dyf (Trevor) 1-34, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Note.

1600m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed.

1800m: Chopin (Neeraj) 2-8, 1400/1-39, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.