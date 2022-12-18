Dominant, Lebua, Diamond And Pearls and Off Shore Breeze work well 

December 18, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dominant, Lebua, Diamond And Pearls and Off Shore Breeze worked well when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Dec. 18).

Outer sand: 800m: Sporting Spirit (B. Dharshan), Angavai (S. Imran) 55.5, 600/41. They worked impressively. Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/44.5. Easy. Memory Lane (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam) 58, 600/44. They finished together. Cartel (rb), A 2-y-o Win Legend-Missoni) (B. Dharshan) 57.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Senora Bianca (Khet Singh) 58.5, 600/44. Unextended. Sheer Elegance (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Sacre Couer (Khet Singh) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Niggled. Magnetism (rb), Spacecraft (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/58, 600/46. They were eased up. Night Hunt (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. In good condition. Demesthenes (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Urged. Knotty Power (rb), Undeniable (Khet Singh) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Reign Of Terror (S. Imran), Mr Mozart (B. Dharshan) 1-11, 800/58, 600/46. They were eased up. Lebua (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Kings Show (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Place Vendome (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Swiss Agatta (Koshi Kumar), Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. Former extended and finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Autumn Shower (rb) 43.5.

800m: Gods Plan (rb) 57, 600/43. Handy. Marshall (S. Kamble), Three Of A Kind (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Authentic Bell (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Yours Forever (rb) 54, 600/41. In fine condition. Desert Storm (A.M. Tograllu) 58, 600/43. Pappa Rich (Inayat) 56.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (Inayat) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Sasakwa (rb) 1-26, (1200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Super King (B. Darshan) 1-34, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Wellington (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Grey Beauty (rb), Starkova (rb), Seminole Wind (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. A fit trio. Kikata (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.; Eased up.