Desert God well tuned

Desert God, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Tetrasoft Inc. Bangalore St. Leger (2,800m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 28).

False rails (width about 7m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MANITOU PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Cavaliere (3) Antony 56, 2. Jai Vikram (6) A. Ramu 56, 3. My Vision (4) Arshad 56, 4. Silver Eclipse (2) Md. Asif Khan 56, 5. Tenno Sho (1) Trevor 56, 6. Adela (7) R. Shelar 54.5, 7. Aqaba (5) Indrajeet Singh 54.5 and 8. Legendary Princess (8) Sandesh 54.5.

1. TENNO SHO, 2. LEGENDARY PRINCESS, 3. CAVALIERE

2. LIVELY EMPREY PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 3-00: 1. Darahasini (1) John 60, 2. Zafrina (2) S. Shareef 60, 3. Debonair (9) A. Imran 59.5, 4. Bellerophon (4) A. Ramu 58.5, 5. Show Girl (10) Vinod Shinde 58, 6. Smile Of Courage (3) M. Naveen 58, 7. Have A Nice Day (12) Noornabi 57.5, 8. Majestic Rajkumari (7) Md. Asif Khan 57, 9. Arrogance (11) Yash 56.5, 10. Gin Daisy (5) Dhebe 55.5, 11. Country’s Pearl (6) R. Shelar 52 and 12. High Tide (13) A. Merchant 52, 13. Astron (-) (-) 51 and 14. Scorching (8) Arshad 50.5.

1. DARAHASINI, 2. DEBONAIR, 3. HIGH TIDE

3. MARILLINGAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 3-30: 1. Noahs Ark (11) Zervan 60, 2. War Hero (7) R. Manish 59.5, 3. Life Awaits (10) Rayan 59, 4. Side Winder (14) Chetan G 59, 5. Miniver Rose (2) Vaibhav 58.5, 6. China One (6) Irvan 57.5, 7. Allsettogo (5) A. Merchant 57, 8. Fair Warning (1) Antony 57, 9. Super Success (13) T.S. Jodha 56, 10. Treasure Delight (3) Suraj 55.5, 11. Constantinople (4) Trevor 54.5, 12. Teodoro (12) S. Shareef 54.5, 13. Harley Quinn (9) Md. Asif Khan 53.5 and 14. Siyouni (8) M. Prabhakaran 53.

1. TREASURE DELIGHT, 2. WAR HERO, 3. MINIVER ROSE

4. TETRASOFT INC. BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Desert God (4) Sandesh 58.5, 2. Reunion (3) Yash 58.5, 3. Salazaar (2) Suraj 58.5, 4. My Opinion (1) A. Imran 57, 5. Point To Prove (6) Zervan 57 and 6. Roberta (5) Trevor 55.5.

1. DESERT GOD, 2. SALAZAAR

5. SMART CHIEFTAN CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Call Me Maybe (8) Sai Kiran 60, 2. Tarini (3) Yash 60, 3. Wings Of Desire (10) Zervan 60, 4. Secretsuperstar (4) R. Manish 58.5, 5. Kvasir (2) Srinath 58, 6. Alberetta (1) S. Shareef 57.5, 7. Another Rainbow (9) Md. Asif Khan 57.5, 8. Varcasva (6) Trevor 57.5, 9. Angels Kiss (7) Antony 57, 10. Emidio (5) Vaibhav 57 and 11. Romantic Helen (11) A. Merchant 54.5.

1. KVASIR, 2. ANGELS KISS, 3. WINGS OF DESIRE

6. ALLIED FORCES PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Florencia (7) A. Merchant 60, 2. Princeazeem (1) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Princess Holly (4) K. Raghu 56.5, 4. Nawabzaadi (3) Sai Kiran 56, 5. Hafnium (6) Arshad 55.5, 6. She’s Superb (11) S. Shareef 55.5, 7. Fantastic App (9) Zervan 55, 8. Santorini Secret (12) Khurshad Alam 55, 9. Queen Isabella (10) Nazerul 54.5, 10. Happy Dancing (8) M. Kumar 53.5, 11. Simone (5) Rayan 51.5 and 12. So Quick (2) Darshan 51.

1. FANTASTIC APP, 2. NAWABZAADI, 3. HAFNIUM

7. SMART CHIEFTAN CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Interesting (9) Chetan G 60, 2. Beond Reach (2) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Panama (1) Arshad 59.5, 4. Amazonite (4) S. Shareef 58.5, 5. Decisive (11) A. Imran 58.5, 6. Pink Smile (7) Irvan 58.5, 7. Armin (6) Antony 58, 8. Depth Charge (3) R. Pradeep 57.5, 9. Helenka (10) Zervan 57, 10. Halfsies (5) A. Merchant 56.5, and 11. Red Galileo (8) Sai Kiran 55.5.

1. ARMIN, 2. HELENKA, 3. AMAZONITE

Day’s best: TENNO SHO

Double: TREASURE DELIGHT-DESERT GOD

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.