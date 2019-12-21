Desert God and Temple Dancer shine

Desert God, Temple Dancer, Mulholland, Point To Prove, Courage and Dream Catcher shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 45.5. Easy. Girl With Pearl (Manjunath) 46. Easy. After Hours (rb) 44. Moved well. Fire Glow (Manjunath) 43. Worked well. Dagobert (rb) 46. Moved freely. Ocean Dunes (Ankit) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Mauritania (David Allan) 1-13.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Queen Of Sands (Manjunath) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Mulholland (Jagadeesh), Excellent Sorrento (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Courage (Antony) 1-8.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1200m: King Of The Sand (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Look Out (Kiran Rai) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Note. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Impressed. Bernardini (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aleef (rb), Bella Mamma (Vishwanath) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Estella (rb), Al Buraaq (Vishwanath) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Legend Is Back (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Temple Dancer (David Allan), Tequila Tornado (N. Rajesh) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished ten lengths ahead. Dream Catcher (Kiran Rai) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display.

1600m: Desert God (David Allan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Point To Prove (Antony) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Mr Humble (P. Ramesh), Richmond Hill (Kiran Rai) 1-45, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (R. Marshall), Papal Decree (N. Rajesh) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K), Embosom (Selvaraj) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished four lengths ahead. Realia (Jagadeesh), Fulgurant (M. Naveen) 1-42, (1,400-600) 58.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Southern Power (Vishwanath), Countrys Spirit (R. Shelar) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former showed out. Gazebo Talk (rb), San Angelo (rb) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished six lengths ahead. Orogenesis (Chetan K), Redoubtable (B. Harish) 1-42, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aaron The Baron (N. Rajesh), Industrialist (Gnaneshwar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out well. Ansaldo (Chetan K), Nisus (Antony) 1-38, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Antony), Longstride (Selvaraj) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished ten lengths ahead.