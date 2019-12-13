Decaprio and Monk show out

Decaprio and Monk showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec.13) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: 2/y/os Priceless Silver (Kamble), William Wallace (Peter) 42. Pair level. 2/y/o Queenship (Kamble) 42. Easy.

800m: Divine Timing (Merchant), Grand Architect (David Egan) 55, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/o Zafiro (Rupesh), Flying Dragon (Ayyar) 53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Allegria (Pranil), Arrecife (Bhawani) and Classicus (A.Prakash) 52, 600/39. First and second named ended two lengths in front of last named. Knight Superior (Zameer), Divine Glory (A.Gaikwad) 55, 600/41. Both were level. 2/y/os Planetaire/Cape Of Good Hope (Peter), Win Legend/Wind Of Soul (Kamble) 55, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Gods Plan (Akshay), Dumas (Kadam) 56, 600/43. Pair easy.

1000m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Mr. Honey (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Urged. 2/y/o Decaprio (Kamble), Gallant Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Star Comrade (S.Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-10, 600/42. Shaped well. Monk (Nicky Macky) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Royal Ace (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Whoopsidaisy (P.Naidu) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Urged.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

1600m: Sacred Roman (Kharadi), Momentum (rb) 1-55, 800/55, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand.

1000m: Dance The Dream (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.