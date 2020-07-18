Daruvala gets first points

Races

Jehan Daruvala got his first points of the FIA Formula 2 Championship with a sixth-place finish in the feature race won by Robert Schwartzman on Saturday.

The Indian, starting 15th, had a poor start that saw him drop down to 21st before running long on his first stint on the medium tyres. After changing to the faster soft tyres for the final third of the 37-lap race, the Carlin Racing driver’s rapid pace helped him climb to sixth.

On Sunday, Daruvala will start from third in the reverse grid race, aiming for his first podium of the season.

