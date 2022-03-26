Cyrenius primed for a repeat in feature event

March 26, 2022 00:30 IST

Cyrenius, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Governor’s Trophy (1,600m), the chief event of the concluding day races to be held here on Saturday (March. 26). There will be no false rails

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30 pm.: 1. Flamingo Road (9) S. John 60, 2. Remontoir (3) Akshay K 60, 3. Perfect Empress (12) P. Surya 58, 4. Knotty City (2) Ashhad Asbar 57, 5. Maharaja (5) Vinod Shinde 57, 6. Mark One (4) C. Umesh 55.5, 7. Only You (8) Neeraj 55.5, 8. Sea Blush (7) Nazerul 55.5, 9. So You’re Here (1) Vishal Bunde 55.5, 10. Super Kind (11) Jagadeesh 55.5, 11. Enrichment (6) Tauseef 55 and 12. Striking Melody (10) Darshan 54.5.

1. REMONTOIR, 2. KNOTTY CITY, 3. MARK ONE

2. GANGAVALLI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Memoriter (2) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. See My Heels (8) Saddam H 59, 3. Eco Friendly (6) Ajeet Kumar 57, 4. Je Ne Sais Quoi (4) C. Umesh 57, 5. Christopher Wren (7) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 6. Elite Agent (3) K. Sai Kiran 55.5, 7. Hope Island (1) Antony 54.5 and 8. Niche Cannabis (5) Vishal Bunde 50.5.

1. MEMORITER, 2. JE NE SAIS QUOI, 3. CHRISTOPHER WREN

3. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Aguero (4) Vishal Bunde 56, 2. Kodava Streak (1) Antony 56, 3. Rapidus (11) Akshay K 56, 4. Star Admiral (12) Darshan 56, 5. Worldly Wise (5) Jagadeesh 56, 6. Appsara (10) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 7. Besuge (8) Saddam H 54.5, 8. Gabriella (7) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 9. La Reina (2) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Meghann (3) P. Surya 54.5, 11. Peridot (9) Likith Appu 54.5 and 12. Romantic Heart (6) Rajesh Kumar 54.5.

1. APPSARA, 2. LA REINA, 3. RAPIDUS

4. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Katana (5) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Mitsuro (8) J.H Arul 59.5, 3. Promise Kept (11) Suraj Narredu 59, 4. Flying Quest (9) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 5. Unique Style (4) Jagadeesh 57, 6. Rorito (1) Mark 56.5, 7. Ozark (7) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Perfect Justice (2) P. Surya 54.5, 9. Twilight Fame (3) K. Sai Kiran 54, 10. Shubankar (10) Shreyas S 53.5 and 11. Perfect Hella (6) Vinod Shinde 51.5.

1. KATANA, 2. PROMISE KEPT, 3. PERFECT JUSTICE

5. DHARMASTHALA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over 3-30: 1. Silver Dew (4) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Set To Win (5) Ajeet Kumar 61.5, 3. Rule Of Engagement (12) K. Sai Kiran 60.5, 4. Black Coffee (6) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 5. General Patton (8) Antony 57.5, 6. Golden Vision (11) Vinod Shinde 57, 7. Donna Bella (3) S. Shareef 56, 8. Harmonia (2) Salman Khan 55, 9. Michigan Melody (7) C. Umesh 55, 10. Del Mar (10) J.H. Arul 53.5, 11. Miniver Rose (9) Vishal Bunde 52.5 and 12. Mystic Eye (1) Akshay K 51.5.

1. BLACK COFFEE, 2. MICHIGAN MELODY, 3. MYSTIC EYE

6. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms), 4-00: 1. Cyrenius (1) Richard Oliver 57, 2. Czarevitch (3) Antony 57, 3. Triumphant (4) Akshay K 57 and 4. Star Comet (2) Suraj Narredu 55.5.

1. CYRENIUS, 2. TRIUMPHANT

7. GOOD-BYE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 4-30: 1. Rhapsody In Green (7) Suraj Narredu 61, 2. Chain Of Thoughts (3) Mark 59, 3. Golden Memory (4) Darshan 59, 4. Infinite Grace (2) A Qureshi 59, 5. Impeccable (1) Vinod Shinde 58, 6. Altamonte (9) Vivek 57.5, 7. Hawking (5) Arvind Kumar 57, 8. Silent Triggar (8) Prabhakaran 57, 9. Chinese Princess (10) Vishal Bunde 54.5 and 10. Regal Force (6) P. Surya 53.5.

1. RHAPSODY IN GREEN, 2. GOLDEN MEMORY, 3. ALTAMONTE

8. GOOD-BYE PLATE(Div. I) (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. Aircraft (4) Suraj Narredu 62.5, 2. Chiraag (8) B. Nayak 62.5, 3. Mystical Merkabah (9) K. Sai Kiran 62, 4. Thunderstruck (2) Arvind Kumar 61.5, 5. Regal Melody (6) P. Ramesh 61, 6. Sky Princess (3) J.H. Arul 61, 7. Speed Seven (5) A. Qureshi 61, 8. Fun And Laughter (1) S. John 60.5 and 9. Tifanny (7) Richard Oliver 60.

1. TIFANNY, 2. AIRCRAFT, 3. CHIRAAG

Days best: APPSARA

Double: MEMORITER — CYRENIUS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Treble (i); 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.