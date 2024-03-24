Count Of Savoy and Elpenor show out

March 24, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy and Elpenor showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Goomah (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/40. Urged. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Mazal (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Elpenor (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Count Of Savoy (V. Bunde) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Opus Dei (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.