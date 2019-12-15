Costa Brava primed to score

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Costa Brava, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performance, should score over his rivals in the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3), the feature event of Sunday’s (Dec. 15) races.

Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 10 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. ARISTOS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 1.30 p.m.: (Jockeys will not be permitted the use of whip in this race. Only apprentice jockeys and jockeys claiming allowance will be permitted to ride in this race). 1. Angels Harmony (6) Shubham 61, 2. Aquarius (1) Pranil 60.5, 3. Regal Shot (5) A.Prakash 59, 4. Retained Asset (4) Malam 57, 5. Honourable Eyes (9) Nazil 54.5, 6. Cray Cray (11) P.Vinod 52.5, 7. Huzzah’s Grace (10) Raghuveer 52.5, 8. Saffron Flower (2) Kaviraj 52.5, 9. Samurai (12) Ayyar 52, 10. So Splendid (3) Kuldeep 51, 11. Cecelia (8) Nadeem 49.5 and 12. Lovely Fairy (7) P. Shinde 49.

1. CRAY CRAY, 2. ANGELS HARMONY, 3. AQUARIUS.

2. M H AHMEDBHOY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00: 1. Fanfare (5) S.Amit 59, 2. Notoriety (4) Leigh Roche 58, 3. Justified (2) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Sea The Dream (6) Neeraj 57, 5. Gold Medalist (1) David Egan 56 and 6. Power Of Thor (3) Zervan 55.5.

1. SEA THE DREAM, 2. JUSTIFIED.

3. KHEEM SINGH GOLD CUP (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Khartoum (3) Zeeshan 59, 2. Princess Annabel (2) Bhawani 53, 3. Till End Of Time (1) Sandesh 52.5, 4. Star Comrade (5) A.Prakash 51 and 5. Armaity (4) Parmar 50.

1. PRINCESS ANNABEL, 2. ARMAITY.

4. KANTHARA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Sasakwa (2) Leigh Roche 59, 2. Untitled (6) Shubham 59, 3. Saltbae (7) Zervan 54.5, 4. Despacito (5) Nathan Evans 53.5, 5. Gandalf (3) Joseph 53.5, 6. Golden Sceptre (8) Parmar 53.5, 7. Direwolf (11) Chouhan 52, 8. Glacier Express (1) David Egan 52, 9. Serpentine (4) Bhawani 52, 10. Gold Member (9) Santosh 51.5, 11. Brothersofthewind (10) S.Kamble 51 and 12. Divija (12) Neeraj 50.5.

1. DESPACITO, 2. SASAKWA, 3. GLACIER EXPRESS.

5. SHANTIDAS ASKURAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Flaming Martini (1) Nathan Eavans 59, 2. King Khalil (4) P.Vinod 57, 3. Between The Waters (2) Neeraj 55, 4. Kilkarry Bridge (3) Nicky Macky 55, 5. Pokerface (6) Chouhan 52.5 and 6. Sharareh (5) Parmar 50.

1. FLAMING MARTINI, 2. KILKARRY BRIDGE.

6. JEHANGIR P DUBASH TROPHY (1,000m) Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Krieger (7) A.Prakash 60, 2. Queen Credible (12) Trevor 59.5, 3. Wild Fire (11) Kaviraj 57.5, 4. Chaplin (2) A.Gaikwad 57, 5. Timeless Deeds (5) Kuldeep 57, 6. Bunting (10) Akshay 56, 7. Rising Brave (4) Kadam 54, 8. Star Councillor (6) Bhawani 54, 9. Ebony (3) Neeraj 53, 10. Fine Tune (9) Chouhan 53, 11. Minstrel Heights (1) P.Vinod 53 and 12. Cezanne (8) Nazil 52.

1. WILD FIRE, 2. QUEEN CREDIBLE, 3. EBONY.

7. A C ARDESHIR TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. La Rondine (2) Zervan 59, 2. Bronx (3) Chouhan 57.5, 3. Raees (4) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Costa Brava (1) Trevor 52.5 and 5. Grand Accord (5) Bhawani 52.5.

1. COSTA BRAVA, 2. LA RONDINE.

8. KANTHARA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Anatevka (5) Kaviraj 61, 2. Jetfire (3) Pranil 61, 3. Odessa (8) S.Kamble 61, 4. Slam Dunk (2) S.Amit 60, 5. Auroden (9) Zeeshan 59.5, 6. Bonafide (7) P.Vinod 59.5, 7. Alauddin Khilji (11) Trevor 57.5, 8. Stick To The Plan (1) P.Shinde 57, 9. Oui Sauvage (6) Santosh 56, 10. Westeros (10) Chouhan 55, 11. Romantic Warrior (12) Ayyar 54 and 12. Palomar (4) Bhawani 53.

1. ANATEVKA, 2. JETFIRE, 3. ALAUDDIN KHILJI.

Day’s Best: SEA THE DREAM.

Double: FLAMING MARTINI – ANATEVKA.

Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble : (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races.

Super jackpot : 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.