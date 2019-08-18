Corfe Castle well prepped to deliver in Governor’s Cup

Corfe Castle, who is in fine trim, has an edge over his rivals in the Governor’s Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (August 18).

1. DECCAN QUEEN PLATE (1,200m), maiden fillies 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-55 p.m.: 1. Alliston (6) Umesh 54.5, 2. Ayur Shakti (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 3. Carmella (3) Rohit Kumar 54.5, 4. Crackershow (10) Afroz Khan 54.5, 5. Flamingo Fame (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Moskova (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 7. Most Wanted (5) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 8. Original Temptress (7) Zervan 54.5, 9. Silver Set (9) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 10. Wah Ms Zara (4) R. Ajinkya 54.5.

1. FLAMINGO FAME, 2. MOSKOVA, 3.ORIGINAL TEMPTRESS

2. C.R. BHOOPAL MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-25: 1. Mozambique (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. La Romance (10) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 3. Warrior Supreme (9) Zervan 57.5, 4. Asteria (7) Umesh 56, 5. Royal Dynamite (2) Rohit Kumar 57, 6. Arc Of History (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Digger (—) (—) 53, 8. Shakesphere (3) Afroz Khan 52, 9. Avantika (1) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 10. On The Fire (8) C.P. Bopanna 51.5 and 11. Flying Spaghetti (4) Gaddam 50.5.

1. MOZAMBIQUE, 2. WARRIOR SUPREME, 3. LA ROMANCE

3. C.R. BHOOPAL MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-00: 1. Southern Crown (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Ashka Ashka Ashka (7) Koushik 59, 3. Yanga (10) B.R. Kumar 58, 4. Star Gazer (4) Jitendra Singh 56.5, 5. New’s O’ Star (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Gorgeous Lady (2) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Marina Del Rey (6) Umesh 54.5, 8. New State (9) G. Naresh 54.5, 9. Exclusive Striker (8) Kuldeep Singh 52.5 and 10. Shandaar (1) Afroz Khan 52.5.

1. SOUTHERN CROWN, 2. ASHKA ASHKA ASHKA, 3. MARINA DEL REY

4. MANCHIRYALA PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3-30: 1. Best Friend (3) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Moka (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Goldsland (6) Deepak Singh 59.5, 4. Freedom Fire (4) Rohit Kumar 58.5, 5. Just Like That (8) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Rhine (2) Aneel 58.5, 7. Recumbentibus (5) R. Ajinkya 57.5 and 8. Diesis Dream (7) Umesh 50.5.

1. FREEDOM FIRE, 2. MOKA, 3. DIESIS DREAM

5. BASALAT JAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 4-00: 1. Ambitious Approach (5) Koushik 51.5, 2. Chase Your Dreams (2) Gopal Singh 59, 3. Isabella (8) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 4. Leading Legend (10) B. Nikhil 58.5, 5. Classic Remark (9) Gaurav Singh 57, 6. Mr.Baahubali (1) Surya Prakash 56, 7. Pentagon (6) G. Naresh 52.5, 8. Aragonda Princess (4) Gaddam 52, 9. Scooby Dooby Doo (3) Ajit Singh 52 and 10. Trump Girl (7) Abhay Singh 51.

1. ISABELLA, 2. CLASSIC REMARK, 3. AMAZING APPROACH

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), (Terms), 4-30: 1. Corfe Castle (1) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Like Wise (3) Nakhat Singh 55, 3. Exclusive Wind (6) N. Rawal 54.5, 4. Tootsie Roll (4) Jitendra Singh 53.5, 5. Phenomenal Cruise (5) Zervan 52 and 6. That’s My Class (2) Ashhad Asbar 52.

1. CORFE CASTLE, 2. LIKE WISE

7. ASTRONOMIC PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), (No whips), 5-05: 1. Barnabas (5) Jitendra Singh 60, 2. My Journey (13) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Magnetosphere (12) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 4. Alexanderthegreat (6) Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 5. Darshish (2) S.G. Prasad 57.5, 6. Once More (10) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 7. Alta Vita (3) Afroz Khan 56, 8. Semira (8) R.S. Jodha 56, 9. Mr. Bruss (1) Gaddam 53.5, 10. Turf Choice (4) Umesh 53, 11. Tiger Of The Sea (7) Surya Prakash 52.5, 12. Hurricane (9) N. Rawal 50.5 and 13. Stormy (11) G. Naresh 50.5.

1. MY JOURNEY, 2. BARNABAS, 3. DARSHISH

Day’s best: CORFE CASTLE

Double: MOZAMBIQUE — ISABELLA

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.