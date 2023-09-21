HamberMenu
Contributor takes the honours in the B.A. Nanaiah Memorial Trophy

September 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU:

Mr. Kersi H Vachha’s Contributor (G. Vivek up), won the B.A.Nanaiah Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Sept 21). The winner is trained by M. Bobby.

The results:

1. ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. II): ECO SYSTEM (A. Ramu) 1, Romantic Heart (M. Rajesh K) 2, Mystical Merlin (A.K. Aniket) 3 and Raptor (Shreyas S) 4. 1/2, Lnk and 1. 1m, 13.37s. ₹95 (w), 24, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 55, FP: 850, Q: 408, Trinella: 8,017, Exacta: 23,030 (carried over). Favourite: Mystical Merlin. Owner: Mr. Girish Byrappa. Trainer: Santosh Rao.

2. ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. I): MERAKI (S. John) 1, Sparkling Night (Inayat) 2, Sultan Sword (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Gabriella (M. Rajesh K) 4. 7-1/4, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 12.43s. ₹20 (w), 13, 15 and 55 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 434, FP: 39, Q: 30, Trinella: 1,994, Exacta: 22,173 (carried over). Favourite: Meraki. Owner: Mrs. Arasi Sharma. Trainer: Rakesh.

3. H.H. SRI CHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: ART GALLERY (Inayat) 1, Crosswater (Antony) 2, King Of Kesari (Shreyas S) 3 and Star Concept (Vinod Shinde) 4. 2-1/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m, 11.15s. ₹55 (w), 15, 15 and 25 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 71, FP: 132, Q: 33, Trinella: 962, Exacta: 11,432. Favourite: Crosswater. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. M.B. APPAYA MEMORIAL TROPHY: TAREK (G. Vivek) 1, Twilight Tornado (Antony) 2, Armstrong (Srinath) 3 and What Is This (M. Rajesh K) 4. Nose, Nose and 7-3/4. 1m, 37.77s. ₹58 (w), 16, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 61, FP: 707, Q: 226, Trinella: 621, Exacta: 11,699. Favourite: Amrstrong. Owner: Mrs. Shirley M Bobby. Trainer: M. Bobby.

5. B.A. NANAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: CONTRIBUTOR (G. Vivek) 1, Wild Spell (Koshi K) 2, Perfect Justice (Kiran Rai) 3 and Tracer Bullet (Inayat) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 10.17s. ₹112 (w), 20, 27 and 16 (p), SHP: 131, THP: 77, FP: 4,401, Q: 2,307, Trinella: 15,229, Exacta: 26,115 (carried over). Favourite: Indian Patriot. Owner: Mr. Kersi H Vachha. Trainer: M. Bobby.

6. KASARGOD PLATE: PHARAZON (L.A. Rozario) 1, Saigon (Neeraj) 2, My Life My Rules (Hasib Alam) 3 and Armory (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Aircraft and The Golden Dream. 3-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1. 1m, 51.24s. ₹25 (w), 11, 16 and 66 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 159, FP: 125, Q: 20, Trinella: 2,207, Exacta: 17,107 (carried over). Favourite: Norwegian Wood. Owners: Mr. M.V. Balaji, Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala & Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. FAIR WOOD PLATE: TOP DANCER (Shreyas S) 1, Golden Time (G. Vivek) 2, Acaster (Srinath) 3 and Dragon’s Gold (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Extraordinary. 1-1/4, 6-3/4 and 1. 1m, 22.91s. ₹37 (w), 18, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 44, FP: 144, Q: 40, Trinella: 248, Exacta: 318. Favourite: Golden Time. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹11,637 (carried over); Mini Jackpot: 10,130 (carried over); Treble (i): 1,177 (one tkt.); (ii): 880 (three tkts.).

