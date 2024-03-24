March 24, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Narendra Lagad’s Coeur De Lion may make amends in the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar.24) races.

Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 3 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. TRUEFITT & HILL FOUNDER’S TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 4.30 p.m.: 1. Adonis (6) H. Gore 61.5, 2. Mirae (5) S. Saba 60.5, 3. Divine Intuition (8) S. Saqlain 60, 4. Showman (4) Mustakim 60, 5. Eloquent (1) P. Trevor 59, 6. Talking Point (3) R. Ajinkya 59, 7. Reciprocity (7) S. Amit 49.5 and 8. Lightning Blaze (2) K. Nazil 49.

1. ADONIS, 2. ELOQUENT, 3. MIRAE

2. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 5.00: 1. Coeur De Lion (2) Mustakim 59, 2. Baby Bazooka (3) Neeraj 56 and 3. Pride’s Angel (1) S. Saqlain 51.5.

1. COEUR DE LION

3. CURSETJEE DHUNJISHAW TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.30: 1. Golden Glow (2) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Own Voice (1) R. Ajinkya 58.5, 3. Kariena (3) Neeraj 53.5, 4. El Greco (5) S. Saqlain 50.5 and 5. Empower (4) V. Bunde 50.5.

1. OWN VOICE, 2. EL GRECO

4. JIMMY BHARUCHA TROPHY (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 6.00: 1. Baklava (6) Mustakim 57, 2. Quicker (3) S. Saqlain 57, 3. Redouble (7) R. Ajinkya 57, 4. Vincero (5) P.S. Chouhan 57, 5. Tiepolo (2) P. Trevor 54, 6. Alacrity (1) Neeraj 52.5 and 7. Secret To Success (4) K. Nazil 52.5.

1. REDOUBLE, 2.VINCERO, 3. QUICKER

5. BYRAM N. JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 6.30: 1. Dexa (2) Antony Raj 59, 2. Buckley (6) R. Ajinkya 58, 3. New Dimension (5) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Soup And Sandwich (3) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 5. Reminiscence (4) Vivek G 52.5 and 6. Ataash (1) P. Shinde 51.5.

1. REMINISCENCE, 2. DEXA, 3. NEW DIMENSION

6. RACE OF HOPE GOLD CUP (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 7.00: 1. Lord Vader (8) Bhawani 62, 2. Red Merlot (9) Mustakim 59.5, 3. Majorella Blue (6) T.S. Jodha 59, 4. Nairobi (12) S. Sunil 58.5, 5. Northern Singer (11) S. Saba 58.5, 6. Hagibis (4) S. Amit 56.5, 7. Attained (4) Antony Raj 56, 8. Untitled (5) Peter 56, 9. Galloping Ahead (3) P. Trevor 55.5, 10. Whatsinaname (1) S. Saqlain 55.5, 11. Demetrius (7) J. Chinoy 55 and 12. Milli (2) V. Bunde 50.

1. LORD VADER, 2. HAGIBIS, 3. WHATSINANAME

7. BEHRAM A. ENGINEER TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 7. 30: 1. Art Collector (5) P. Trevor 59, 2. Caliph (3) Bhawani 55.5, 3. Beyond Measure (6) M.S. Deora 54, 4. Kinzhal (1) R. Ajinkya 54, 5. Luminosity (2) S. Amit 54, 6. Mighty Thunder (7) Mustakim 54, 7. Yuletide (9) S. Saba 53.5, 8. Axlrod (8) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 9. Falsetto (---) and 10. Light Of Life (4) S. Saqlain 50.5.

1. ART COLLECTOR, 2. KINZHAL, 3. AXLORD

Day’s Best: LORD VADER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.