June 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - BENGALURU

Christofle, who is in fine fettle, may score an encore in the Colts Championship Stakes (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 25).

There will be no false rails.

1. GUINDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Sunway Lagoon (9) Inayat 62.5, 2. Master Of Courage (6) Vishal Bunde 62, 3. Ozark (2) S. Saba 61.5, 4. The Beginning (1) Chethan K 61.5, 5. Double Vision (3) S. Saqlain 60.5. 6. Firefinch (5) Arvind K 60, 7. The Intruder (7) Abhay S 58.5, 8. He’s The One (8) S.A. Amit 56.5 and 9. Ultimate Choice (4) Ajeeth K 56.

1. SUNNY LAGOON, 2. DOUBLE VISION, 3. FIREFINCH

2. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 2.00: 1. Roman Spirit (3) A. Imran 60, 2. Fort Nelson (8) Zervan 57.5, 3. Super Sapphire (6) Kiran Naidu 57, 4. The Strikingly (7) Afzar Khan 54.5, 5. Desertdragon (1) Hindu S 54, 6. Scarlet Ibis (5) Vinod Shinde 54, 7. Amazing Luck (2) S.K. Paswan 51 and 8. Lady Godiva (4) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. FORT NELSON, 2. ROMAN SPIRIT, 3. SUPER SAPPHIRE

3. PRONTO PRONTO PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.30: 1. Exuma (5) P.P. Dhebe 56, 2. Julio (8) Trevor 56, 3. Magnus (6) Srinath 56, 4. River Of Gold (3) Akshay K 56, 5. Shadow Of The Moon (1) Yash 56, 6. Stravinsky (4) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Super Stride (2) Hindu S 56 and 8. Momentous (7) M. Prabhakaran 54.5.

1. SHADOW OF THE MOON, 2. JULIO, 3. RIVER OF GOLD

4. BERGAMO PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Stellar Gold (4) Akshay K 62, 2. Lex Luthor (2) Inayat 60, 3. Bruce Almighty (3) Rayan 58, 4. My Vision (6) Chethan K 57.5, 5. Rhapsody In Green (7) Zervan 56, 6. Memorable Time (5) S. Saqlain 55.5 and 7. King Pompous (1) S.A. Amit 54.

1. STELLAR GOLD, 2. BRUCE ALMIGHTY, 3. MEMORABLE TIME

5. UPPINI REVANNA SIDDESHWARAPPA MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Victoria Punch (3) A. Ramu 61.5, 2. Roudy (5) J.H. Arul 58, 3. Ruling Goddess (9) Shreyas S 57, 4. Kalamitsi (4) Trevor 55, 5. Turkoman (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 6. King Of War (7) Vinod Shinde 53.5, 7. Peluche (8) Salman Khan 53.5, 8. Queen Regnant (6) Vishal Bunde 53.5 and 9. Contribute (2) Hindu S 51.

1. VICTORIA PUNCH, 2. KALAMITSI, 3. CONTRIBUTE

6. CIVIL SERVICE CUP (2,000m), rated 60 to 85, 4.00: 1. Fire Power (2) Akshay K 60, 2. Trevalius (1) Hindu S 56.5, 3. Wordsmith (4) Kistish Bhagat 56, 4. Santorino (3) S. Saqlain 55, 5. Shubankar (6) C. Umesh 54.5, 6. Ashwa Magadheera (7) Yash 54 and 7. Pink Jasmine (5) Shreyas S 50.

1. SANTORINO, 2. WORDSMITH, 3. TREVALIUS

7. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o colts, (Terms), 4.30: 1. Christofle (6) Trevor 56, 2. Czar (12) Antony 56, 3. Del Pico (10) S. Saqlain 56, 4. Destroyer (7) I. Chisty 56, 5. Elpenor (11) Akshay K 56, 6. Fighton (3) N.S. Parmar 56, 7. Galahad (9) Zervan 56, 8. High Command (1) Ajeeth K 56, 9. Knotty Charmer (2) G. Vivek 56, 10. Sea The Sun (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 11. Synthesis (5) Yash 56 and 12. The Godfather (8) Bhawani S 56.

1. CHRISTOFLE, 2. SYNTHESIS, 3. ELPENOR

8. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5.00: 1. Forty Niner (4) A. Imran 61, 2. Aldgate (3) S. John 60.5, 3. Spirit Of The Rose (6) Akshay K 60, 4. Sheer Bliss (5) Kiran Naidu 57, 5. Step To Destiny (8) S. Saqlain 57, 6. Eco Friendly (2) P. Siddaraju 55.5, 7. The Gallery Time (1) Sai Kiran 54 and 8. Phoebe (7) Inayat 53.5.

1. SPIRIT OF THE ROSE, 2. FORTY NINER, 3. ALDGATE

Day’s best: FORT NELSON

Double: CHRISTOFLE - SPIRIT OF THE ROSE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.