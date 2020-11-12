Races

Chennai Thursday’s races cancelled

The stewards of Madras Race Club cancelled the second day races scheduled to be held on Thursday (Nov. 12) owing to the rain that made underfoot conditions unsuitable for racing.

The races to be run on November 19 (Thursday) will now be held on November 20 (Friday) and the card will include the Chief Minister’s Trophy race that was scheduled for Nov. 12.

