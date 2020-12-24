Tudor Treasure wins the Governor’s Cup

Tudor Treasure (Akshay Kumar up) won the Governor’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Dec. 24). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley who also saddled two more winners on the day.

1. PETER & HYACINTH GIBSON MEMORIAL CUP (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: CHOIR (Azfar Syeed) 1, Victory Walk (Akshay Kumar) 2, Pacific (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Protea (Brisson) 4. 1/2, snk and 1. 1m, 13.95s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. RAZZLE DAZZLE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: FUN LOVER (Brisson) 1, Pragmatic (M. Bhaskar) 2, Jericho (Azfar Syeed) 3, and Symphony In Style (Shahar Babu) 4. 1-1/4, 4 and lnk. 1m, 14.75s. Owner: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. TOKYO DRIFT PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL COMMANDER (Nakhat Singh) 1, City Of Sails (Kiran Naidu) 2, Otus (Yash) 3 and Brilliant Script (Irvan Singh) 4. 3, snk and 4. 2m, 7.82s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): RACE FOR THE STARS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Tudor (Umesh) 2, Eagle Prince (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Coup De Etait (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 10 and 31/2. 1m 13.11s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan RM’s. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): STAR SYMBOL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cavallo Vincente (Umesh) 2, Fakhrunisa (Brisson) 3 and Salvo (Yash) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 26.98s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: TUDOR TREASURE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Glorious Destiny (Yash) 2, Bernardini (Umesh) 3 and Hope And Glory (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 24.99s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

7. PETER HYACINTH GIBSON MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SOARING HIGH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Shalem (Yash) 2, Copper Queen (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Pappa Rich (Irvan Singh) 4. Not run: Trending Princess and Priceless Treasure. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.85s. Owners: M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. PETER & HYACINTH GIBSON MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS TRUST (Umesh) 1, Farewell (Brisson) 2, Striking Distance (A.M. Alam) 3 and Katahdin (Stephen Raj) 4. Dist, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m 12.71s. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Sukhveer Singh Samra. Trainer: Sebastian.