Chenevix Trench, Christofle and Cordelia show out

November 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Pune:

Chenevix Trench, Christofle and Cordelia showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Capitolium (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Superimpose (J. Chinoy), Walter (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Democracy (P.S. Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Easy. Zuccaro (P.S. Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Celestial (P.S. Chouhan), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Impressed. Christophany (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Endurance (Hamir) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former who was four lengths behind at the start easily covered the leeway and finished level. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Jade (C. Umesh), Fiorentini (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1200m: Capucine (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Pride’s Prince (Saba) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Big Red (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.

1400m: Cordelia (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Race track:

1200m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Moved impressively.