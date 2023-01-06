HamberMenu
Chaposa Springs and Spectacle work well

January 06, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Chaposa Springs and Spectacle worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 6).

Outer sand: 800m: Cairo (rb), Made In Heaven (Manikandan) 1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy.

1000m: Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43.5. They moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 39.5. Extended.

800m: Lady Royal (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Wonderful Era (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Pushed. Vayu (K.V. Baskar), Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/42. They were urged and finished level. Starkova (rb), Wolf Creek (rb), Seminole Wind (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They moved freely.

1000m: Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Trending Princess (Inayat) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They strode out well, former who started three lengths behind finished five lengths ahead. The Awakening (Mudassar) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Into The Storm (Dashrath Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Wellington (M.S. Deora) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 1-13, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Perfect Blend (Manikandan) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Handy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Samurai Blue (rb), Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44.5. They are in fine nick.

1200m: Royal Aristocrat (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 40. Eased up. Rubirosa (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Break The Silence (Angad) 1-32, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Mock race: 2000m: DYF (P. Trevor), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble), Mister Moonlight (Farhan Alam) 3/4 and dist. 2m,12.62s.

