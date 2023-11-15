HamberMenu
Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari catch the eye

November 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Art Of Romance, Vivaldo, De Villiers, Chagall and Jamari caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-5, 600/39.5. A fine display.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Cash Out (rb) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rule Of Law (Darshan) 46. Easy. Walvis Bay (Akshay K) 45. Moved freely. Three Little Words (Tousif), Crime Of Passion (Salman K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Indian Blues (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Deserving Visit) (Saddam H), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Srinath) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Balor (Srinath) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Roman Spirit (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Art Of Romance (Srinath), Treasure Chest (Tousif) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Prana (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Tousif) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They finished level.

1400m: Chagall (Shreyas), Jamari (Kirtish) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. They impressed while the latter started six lengths behind and finished level.

