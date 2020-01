Cellini and Anatevka show out

Cellini and Anatevka showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tasman (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Baku (rb) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Bonafide (Kamble) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Mikayla’s Pride (rb) 51.5, 600/37.5. Urged in the last part. Alita (Nicky Mackay), Pepper (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: Star Comrade (rb) 1-10.5, 600/43. Easy. Cellini (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Memorable Eyes (Trevor), Twinspire (Hamir) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: His Master’s Vice (Santosh), Who Dares Wins (Nirmal) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former was three lengths superior. Super Girl (Trevor), Flying Dragon (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rumba (Roche), Mzilikazi (Parmar) 1-25.5, 600/43. Pair moved freely. Egalite (Parmar), Moon River (Roche) 1-24, 1000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Pair moved together freely.

1800m: Roberta (Kharadi), Eagleinthesky (Roche) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

Outer sand:

800m: Anatevka (rb) 52, 600/39. Retains form.

Noted on Jan. 15 — inner sand:

600m: Hollywood Park (Nirmal) 40. Easy. Mishka’s Pride (Nathan), Dazzling Eyes (J. Chinoy) 42. Pair easy. Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar), Tormenta Storm (rb) 40. Pair level. Tacksta (Late Track Star) (rb), Fuhrer (A. Gaikwad) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Questionable (Rathod) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Classicus (Bhawani) 55, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Fanfare (V. Jodha), Kilkarry Bridge (Nicky Mackay) 51, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Del Mar (Kharadi), Parisian (Roche) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Irish Eyes (Nazil), Wizard Of Stocks (Pranil) 54, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Zaeim (Nicky Mackay), Collegium (C.S. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former was urged to finish level. Well Connected (Akshay) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Responded well. Revelator (Nicky Mackay), White River (Late Kuyashi) (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Northern Singer (J. Chinoy), Julio Cesaro (Aniket) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Sky Fall (Pradeep) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Dharasana (V. Jodha), Marvin (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Periwinkle (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged.

1400m: Momentum (Parmar) 1-40, 600/44. Easy.

1800m: Roberta (Kharadi) 2-11, 1400/1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Gift Of Grace (Irvan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Sir Ramon (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Sandalphon (Zameer) 53.5, 600/39.5. Pressed.