Caracas, Success, Jake and Shan E Azeem excel

September 14, 2022 17:57 IST

September 14, 2022 17:57 IST

Caracas, Success, Jake and Shan E Azeem excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 14).

Inner sand:

1400m: Silvarius (Antony) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim. John Connor (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Top News (Tousif K) 43. Moved well. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Success (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. All Attraction (Antony) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Empress Bella (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Worked well.

1200m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Sea Blush (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape. Caracas (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Aceros (rb), Anakin (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Shan E Azeem (Tauseef) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved fluently. Knotty Dancer (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.