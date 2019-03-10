Caprisca bags C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

Mr. K.H. Vaccha’s Caprisca, ridden by Sandesh, bagged the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (March 10) races. Imtiaz Sait, who trains the winner, saddled two more winners during the day.

RONALDO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: KINGSMAN (Chouhan) 1, Western Front (Zervan) 2, Relentless Pursuit (Neeraj) 3 and Pablo (Sandesh) 4. 3-1/4, Lnk, 1-1/4. 1m 36.87s. ₹22 (w), 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 80, Q: 61, Tanala: 300 and 189. Favourite: Kingsman. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Deepesh Narredu.

MULRAJ GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: BATELEUR (Neeraj) 1, Grand Accord (Nazil) 2, Eyes For You (Sandesh) 3 and Holy Smoke (Zervan) 4. 3-1/4, 4, 1-1/2. 1m 22.00s. ₹18 (w), 11 and 22 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 42, Q: 80, Tanala: 83 and 27. Favourite: Bateleur. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

K.M. MUNSHI TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Iron Age (Zervan) 1, Excellent Gold (Nazil) 2, Pokerface (Chouhan) 3 and Beshiktash (Chouhan) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4, Hd. 57.82s. ₹15 (w), 12, 22 and 15 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 80, Q: 81, Tanala: 141 and 50. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FLEUR DE LYS (Chouhan) 1, Its A Deal (Merchant) 2, Brazos (Sandesh) 3 and Jager Bomb (J. Chinoy) 4. 2, 1-3/4, 3/4. 2m 04.91s. ₹48 (w), 20 and 30 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 334, Q: 574, Tanala: 553 and 104. Favourite: Brazos. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka, Dinesh G. Virwani & Anjum Kapadia. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: CAPRISCA (Sandesh) 1, Vulcan (Dashrath) 2, B Fifty Two (Zervan) 3 and Mathaiyus (Chouhan) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/4, 3/4. 2m 31.97s. ₹34 (w), 18 and 13 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 106, Q: 38, Tanala: 267 and 117. Favourite: Mathaiyus. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

NADIA MARY HOMI WADIA TROPHY (1,200m), md. 3-y-o only: CASTILIAN (Akshay) 1, Bait And Switch (S. Amit) 2, Mirabilis (Parmar) 3 and Athulya (Zervan) 4. Not run: Track Star. 2-1/4, 1-1/4, 3. 1m 11.00s. ₹71 (w), 18, 47 and 17 (p). SHP: 208, FP: 1,588, Q: 1,346, Tanala: 5,531 and 2,074. Favourite: Belenus. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

ANGELIQUE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: PULVERIZE (Vishal) 1, Ebony (Peter) 2, Red Carnation (J. Chinoy) 3 and Top Wizard (Aniket) 4. 1, 3/4, 2-3/4. 1m 12.36s. ₹109 (w), 27, 22 and 20 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 526, Q: 349, Tanala: 2,125 and 852. Favourite: She Is A Spy. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Note: In the last 200m, Bohemian (Parbat up) stumbled and bumped Olly Boy (Shubham astride), resulting in both riders falling. Both jockeys were taken to hospital.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): ₹31,739 (21 tkts); (30 per cent) 1,009 (283 tkts).

Treble: ₹2,245 (27 tkts).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): ₹46,583 (two tkts); (30 per cent) 907 (44 tkts).