Call Of The Blue for Salarjung Cup

Call Of The Blue appeals most in the Salarjung Cup (2,000m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Dec. 9).

1. MEGATOP PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-10 p.m.: 1. Charcoal (5) Kuldeep Singh 55, 2. Elegant Stroke (1) Nakhat Singh 55, 3. Greek Soul (8) R. Ajinkya 55, 4. Appenzelle (4) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 5. Beautiful Luv (6) Ashhad Asbar 53.5, 6. Bedford (3) P. Trevor 53.5, 7. Belle Springs (7) Akshay Kumar 53.5 and 8. Classy Dame (2) B.R. Kumar 53.5.

1. BELLE SPRINGS, 2. BEDFORD, 3. ELEGANT STROKE

2. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd since July 1st 2019 not eligible), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1-40: 1. N R I Vision (7) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Apollo (4) Nathan Evans 55.5, 3. Latest News (1) Kiran Naidu 55, 4. Tremendous Desire (10) R. Ajinkya 55, 5. Break The Ice (8) Nakhat Singh 54, 6. Minnelli (3) Akshay Kumar 54, 7. Sweet Brandy (5) Kuldeep Singh 54, 8. Acadian Angel (9) N. Rawal 52.5, 9. My Dream (2) Gaddam 51.5 and 10. Let It Be Me (6) Afroz Khan 50.

1. LET IT BE ME, 2. MINNELLI, 3. N R I VISION

3. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (placed 1st, 2nd, or 3rd since July 1st 2019 not eligible), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-10: 1. Spice Up (3) C.P. Bopanna 60, 2. Troubadour (7) Abhay Singh 58, 3. Tough Lady (4) Surya Prakash 57.5, 4. Hashtag (8) Deepak Singh 57, 5. Free Way (6) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. Sree Sree Sree (5) Aneel 56.5, 7. Ashwa Calvari (1) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 8. Spiritual (2) P. Trevor 55 and 9. Tough And Go (9) Afroz Khan 52.5.

1. SPIRITUAL, 2. TOUGH LADY, 3. SREE SREE SREE

4. GREENER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Running Fire (4) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Rose Eternal (7) Santosh Raj 58.5, 3. Magic Street (3) Rohit Kumar 57, 4. Limousine (6) Irvan Singh 55, 5. Hurricane (1) Abhay Singh 54.5, 6. Moka (9) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 7. Story Teller (5) Jitendra Singh 53, 8. Just Like That (2) Ajeeth Kumar 52 and 9. Smarty (8) Gaurav Singh 51.

1. STORY TELLER, 2. LIMOUSINE, 3. MAGIC STREET

5. GREENER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Somerset (5) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Crimson Fire (1) Rohit Kumar 59, 3. His Excellency (6) Aneel 57.5, 4. Human Touch (8) Irvan Singh 57.5, 5. Best Friend (3) Jitendra Singh 54.5, 6. Farmville (2) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 7. Tammana (7) Ashhad Asbar 52.5, 8. Ursula (4) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 9. Southern Meteor (9) Gaurav Singh 51.

1. HUMAN TOUCH, 2. HIS EXCELLENCY, 3. SOUTHERN METEOR

6. SALARJUNG CUP (2,000m) 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Exclusive Blue (6) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Pentagon (2) Afroz Khan 60, 3. Call Of The Blue (4) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 4. On My Way (5) Ashhad Asbar 56, 5. The Great Gatsby (8) Nathan Evans 56, 6. Ruletheworld (7) Suraj Narredu 54, 7. Charlie Brown (1) Koushik 53.5 and 8. Hope Is Eternal (3) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. CALL OF THE BLUE, 2. THE GREAT GATSBY, 3. RULETHEWORLD

7. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. King Maker (1) Surya Prakash 60, 2 . Semper Fidelis (7) Kuldeep Singh 59, 3. Lockhart (3) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Evon Von Brando (2) Nathan Evans 55, 5. Rahil (5) Gopal Singh 55, 6. Digger (9) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Guiding Force (8) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Raajneeti (6) Irvan Singh 54, 9. Royal Green (4) Ajit Singh 53.5, 10. Dandy Man (12) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 11. Heaven Can Wait (11) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 12. Once More (10) Nakhat Singh 52.5.

1. DANDY MAN, 2. GUIDING FORCE, 3. ONCE MORE

8. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Dazzling King (5) Afroz Khan 62, 2. Most Wanted (6) C.P. Bopanna 62, 3. Glendale (3) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 4. Rasika (8) R. Ajinkya 61, 5. Sun Dancer (9) Ajit Singh 61, 6. Country’s Pet (10) Suraj Narredu 59, 7. Brave Syera (7) Aneel 58.5, 8. Golden Faraska (1) N. Rawal 58.5, 9. Lion Heart (4) R.S. Jodha 58 and 10. Dumbledore (2) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. COUNTRY’S PET, 2. GLENDALE, 3. BRAVE SYERA

Day’s best: CALL OF THE BLUE

Double: SPIRITUAL — DANDY MAN

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (1): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.