Bruce Almighty, Serdar and Mark One please

Bruce Almighty, Serdar and Mark One pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 15).

Inner sand:

1000m: Ozark (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Super Ruffian (Prabhakaran), Triple Alliance (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Sleipnir (Arul) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Fierce Fighter (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rubirosa (Hindu S), Cape Wickham (Saqlian)1-15, 600/43. They finished level.

1200m: Rule Of Law (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Serdar (Darshan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mark One (Saqlian) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Douglas (A. Imran), Twilight Tornado (Prabhakaran) 1-27, 1,0001-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.