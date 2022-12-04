Briar Ridge should make amends in Mica Empress Plate

December 04, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Prasad Raju’s Briar Ridge, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the upper division of the Mica Empress Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Dec. 5) races.

1. MEDARAM PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 12.40 p.m.: 1. Aiza (8) Aneel 60, 2. Ayur Tej (1) Rafique Sk. 60, 3. Fatuma (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Inside Story (3) R.S. Jodha 60, 5. Dream Jewel (5) B. Nikhil 57.5, 6. Glimmer Of Hope (6) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 7. Sweet Melody (2) Afroz Khan 57 and 8. Lifetime (7) Surya Prakash 53.

1. AIZA, 2. FATUMA, 3. LIFETIME

2. BASARA PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.10: 1. Wind Sprite (8) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Precious Gift (9) Santosh Raj 56, 3. Eastern Blaze (1) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 4. Flaming Falcon (2) B. Nikhil 54.5, 5. Undaunted (5) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 6. N R I Fantasy (7) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 7. Picture Me (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53, 8. Shazia (4) D.S. Deora 53 and 9. Pancho (6) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. PRECIOUS GIFT, 2. PANCHO, 3. N R I FANTASY

3. FLORINA PLATE (1,600m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — - 1.40: 1. Path Of Peace (2) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Ivanhoe (7) Surya Prakash 59.5, 3. Resurgence (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Protocol (1) Md. Ismail 55.5, 5. Exclusive Luck (3) Mohit Singh 55, 6. Role Model (5) Gaurav Singh 54 and 7. Black Opal (6) Santosh Raj 52.5.

1. IVANHOE, 2. PROTOCOL, 3. RESURGENCE

4. BONZER PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 2.10: 1. First Apostle (4) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Lights On (3) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Malahat (8) D.S. Deora 60, 4. My Grandeur (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 5. My Way Or Highway (6) Mohit Singh 59.5, 6. Ikra (9) Aneel 59, 7. Saint Emilion (7) Gaurav Singh 59, 8. Silver Lining (1) B.R. Kumar 59, 9. Good Tidings (10) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 10. First In Line (2) Surya Prakash 55.5, 11. Space Time (5) B. Nikhil 55 and 12. Ar Superior (12) G. Naresh 52.5.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. SILVER LINING, 3. AR SUPERIOR

5. MICA EMPRESS PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 64 (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. Lifes Song (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Miss Little Angel (8) B.R. Kumar 56, 3. Unsung Hero (4) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 4. Briar Ridge (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 5. Star Racer (2) Aneel 53.5, 6. Mind Reader (1) R.S. Jodha 52, 7. All Time Legend (6) D.S. Deora 51.5, 8. Angelita (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 9. Angel Tesoro (9) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. BRIAR RIDGE, 2. LIFES SONG, 3. MISS LITTLE ANGEL

6. BASARA PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.15: 1. Avancia (3) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. My Master (6) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 3. Double Bonanza (5) Surya Prakash 55.5, 4. Milton Keynes (9) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 5. Urgent (8) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 6. Stoic Hero (2) Aneel 54.5, 7. Creative Art (7) Santosh Raj 54, 8. Stay Smart (4) B. Nikhil 54 and 9. Delhi Heights (1) D.S. Deora 53.5.

1. AVANCIA, 2. URGENT, 3. MY MASTER

7. MICA EMPRESS PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 — 3.45: 1. City Of Bliss (2) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. N R I Vision (6) G. Naresh 58.5, 3. Bugsy (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 4. Maximum Glamour (5) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 5. Ambitious Star (8) Afroz Khan 55, 6. Top Diamond (4) D.S. Deora 55, 7. General Atlantic (1) Gaurav Singh 54 and 8. Aerial Combat (7) Surya Prakash 53.5.

1. MAXIMUM GLAMOUR, 2. AMBITIOUS STAR, 3. TOP DIAMOND

8. TINTINNABULATION PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 — 4.15: 1. Char Ek Char (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Despang (8) Surya Prakash 59, 3. Unmatched (2) B.R. Kumar 59, 4. Mireya (11) A.A. Vikrant 57, 5. Indian Prince (14) Md. Ismail 56.5, 6. Royal Star (13) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Vision Of Rose (7) Koushik 55, 8. Ice Berry (3) Aneel 54.5, 9. Coming Home (6) D.S. Deora 54, 10. Salisbury (1) Santosh Raj 54, 11. Cash Register (12) Mohit Singh 53.5, 12. Sucker Punch (9) B. Nikhil 53.5, 13. Sundance Kid (10) Abhay Singh 52.5 and 14. Exponent (5) Gaurav Singh 51.5.

1. CHAR EK CHAR, 2. UNMATCHED, 3. DESPANG

9. BONZER PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Kachnar (7) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Sport On Fire (8) Rafique Sk. 60, 3. Voice Of A Dream (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Canterbury (10) Afroz Khan 59.5, 5. Deccan Ranger (2) Santosh Raj 59, 6. Mountain Rose (4) G. Naresh 59, 7. Raniji (3) R.S. Jodha 59, 8. Ella Eldingar (11) Aneel 58.5, 9. Choice Of Diamond (9) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 10. Sound Echo (5) D.S. Deora 56.5, 11. It’s My Life (1) B. Nikhil 53.

1. VOICE OF A DREAM, 2. KACHNAR, 3. CANTERBURY

Day’s Best: GOOD TIDINGS

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble : (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala : All races.