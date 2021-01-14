Born Queen puts on a regal display in South India Derby Stakes

The unbeaten filly completes a Classic hat-trick with her fifth straight win

Satish Narredu’s ward Born Queen (Suraj Narredu up) won the South India Derby Stakes, the star attraction of the season here on Thursday (Jan. 14), The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited and bred at S. Pathy’s Sans Craintes Stud Farm.

Suraj, who rode confidently, kept the unbeaten Born Queen third and fourth till the home stretch. He started manoeuvring his mount in the straight and the filly responded tremendously to few reminders on the 300m and took over from long-time leader Sporting Memories to not only register her fifth win in a row but also complete a Classic hat-trick.

Winning combination: Trainer S. Narredu, left, leading in Born Queen (Suraj Narredu astride) after his ward won the South India Derby Stakes handily on Thursday.

1. A.M.M. ARUNACHALAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), AMENDMENT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Tudor (Umesh), Subjucate (R.N. Darshan) 3 and Elegant Touch (Zervan) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 0.45s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Suresh.

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PAPPA RICH (Arshad Alam) 1, Choir (Azfar Syeed) 2, Full Of Surprise (S. Kamble) 3 and Striking Distance (P. Trevor) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 13.90s. Owner: Mr. D. Nagaraj, Mr. P.S. Jagadish and Mr. V.P. Ghanesh. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rtated 20 to 45: COPPER QUEEN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Shalem (Suraj Narredu) 2, Protea (Brisson) 3 and Pacific (Umesh) 4. 6-1/2, 1-1/2 and neck. 1m, 12.17s. Owner Mr & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: SALVO (P. Sai Kumar) 1. Divina (Brisson) 2, Grand Royal (Zervan) 3 and Brilliant Script (Arshad Alam) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 41.22s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

5. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): CAVALLO VELOCE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Multifaceted (A. Sandesh) 2, Victory Parade (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Megasthenes (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 23.71s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

Honouring champions: Jockey Suraj Narredu, left, and trainer S. Narredu, second from right, receiving the South India Derby Stakes trophy from Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah, right, in the presence of Bangalore Turf Club chairman D. Vinod Shivappa, in Chennai on Thursday.

6. SOUTH INDIA DERBY STAKES ( 2,400m), 4-y-o (Terms): BORN QUEEN (Tazahum-State Secret) Suraj Narredu 1, SPORTING MEMORIES (Leitir Mor-Priceless Memories) Neeraj 2, TAIMUR (Multidimensional-Tammy O) A. Sandesh 3 and SUCCESSOR (Leitir Mor-Sweeping Success) P. Trevor 4. Not run: Illustrious Ruler. 2-1/2. 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 2m, 33.18s. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: ABIRA (Neeraj) 1, Mzilikazi (Zervan) 2, Gods Plan (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and hd. 58.77s. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: Arjun Mangalokar.

8. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: TORBERT (P. Trevor) 1, Nekhbet (Zervan) 2, Demerara (P. S. Chouhan) 3 and Renegade (Arshad Alam) 4. Lnk, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.25s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.