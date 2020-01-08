Races

Born Queen, Prevalent Force, Miniver Rose and Foi Et Amour impress

Born Queen, Prevalent Force, Miniver Rose and Foi Et Amour impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 8)

Outer sand:

600m: Commodus (Selvaraj) 44.5. Easy. Excellent Queen (Suraj) 44. In fine trim. Secretsuperstar (Kiran Rai), Richmond Hill (Manish R) 45. They moved freely. Indian Star (rb) 44. Worked well. A 3-y-o (Ravel-Amalfi) (R. Pradeep), Matchless (rb) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Countrys Spirit (rb), Cappadocia (Nazerul) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Legendary Princess (David Allan) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. All Said And Done (Darshan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Candlelightqueen (P. Ramesh) 1-15, 600/44.5. Maintains form. Miniver Rose (S. Babu) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Annalease (S. Hussain), Simply Magical (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Born Queen (Suraj), Arrogance (Mark) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Dream Chaser (P. Ramesh), Desert Mirage (Manish R) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Torosanto (I. Chisty) 1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Foi Et Amour (David Allan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Imaan) (Kiran Rai), Shanaey (I. Chisty) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stormy Knight (rb), Roc Girl (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They moved freely.

