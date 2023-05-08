HamberMenu
Booster Shot, Pride’s Angel, Rasputin, Geographique and Golden Glow please

May 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Booster Shot, Pride’s Angel, Rasputin, Geographique and Golden Glow pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 8)

Inner sand:

600m: Emeraldo (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 40.5. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Faiz (N.S. Parmar) 46. Easy. Geographique (Saba), Golden Glow (Vishal) 43. They moved impressively. Booster Shot (Vishal), Big Red (Saba) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Pride’s Angel (Vishal), Rasputin (Saqlain) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Golden Peaks (Saqlain) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

1400m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand - May 7:

600m: Elite Agent (rb), Golden Starlet (Rajesh K) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine shape. Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Speaking Of Stars (Rajesh K) 43. Strode out well.

1000m: Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Shadow Of The Moon (Abhay S) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former showed out.

1400m: Defining Power (Rajesh K), Mystical Merkabah (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A good display. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

