Big Sur wins Tippu Sultan Cup

: Big Sur (Sandesh up) won the Tippu Sultan Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 7). The winner is owned by Mr. Inderraj Anand & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd and trained by Padmanabhan.

The results

1. GALILEE PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Andra King (Sai Kiran) 1, Prazsky (Vivek) 2, Odyssey (M. Naveen) 3 and Cullinan (Antony) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 13.50s. ₹16 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 43, FP: 42, Q: 40, Trinella: 303 and 163, Exacta: 1,177 and 537. Favourite: Andra King. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

2. SNOW DEW PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Gerontocrat (Antony) 1, Winning Heart (Suraj) 2, The Invader (Trevor) 3 and Ciel Etoile (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Chand Chakori. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 25.17s. ₹76 (w), 16, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 53, FP: 445, Q: 130, Trinella: 498 and 171, Exacta: 1,591 and 955. Favourite: The Invader. Owners: Mr P. Prasanna Kumar & Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Concept Win (John) 1, Dazzling Beauty (R. Pradeep) 2, Amazonite (A. Qureshi) 3 and Dynamism (Yash) 4. Not run: Firing Line. 1, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 25.69s. ₹27 (w), 12, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 42, FP: 99, Q: 44, Trinella: 251 and 157, Exacta: 558 and 223. Favourite: Dazzling Beauty. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. TIPPU SULTAN CUP (1,600m), rated 60 & above: Big Sur (Sandesh) 1, Capricious (John) 2, St Pauli Girl (Jagadeesh) 3 and Royal Sceptre (Arshad) 4. Lnk, 1 and 3/4. 1m 36.64s. ₹29 (w), 13, 15 and 48 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 97, FP: 80, Q: 45, Trinella: 1,413 and 656, Exacta: 5,958 and 1,344. Favourite: Big Sur. Owners: Mr. Inderraj Anand & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

5. B. MOHAN DAS BALIGA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: New Moon (Arshad) 1, Psychic Force (Srinath) 2, Cerise Noir (Trevor) 3 and Colour Of Gold (M. Naveen) 4. 1-1/2, Nk and 8-1/4. 1m 24.78s. ₹24 (w), 11, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 38, FP: 55, Q: 34, Trinella: 54 and 31, Exacta: 209 and 180. Favourite: New Moon. Owner: Ms. S. Rohini Iyengar. Trainer: Nityanand

6. AMAZING GRACE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: White Snowdrops (Nazerul) 1, Arya Stark (Suraj) 2, Sante Fe (Neeraj) 3 and Romantic Haven (Samson) 4. Not run: Indian Tycoon and Power And Strength. 1/2, 1 and 5-1/4. 1m 27.77s. ₹49 (w), 16, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 44, FP: 87, Q: 46, Trinella: 196 and 137, Exacta: 444 and 248. Favourite: Arya Stark. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: Samar Singh.

7. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Zala Princess (Darshan) 1, As Good As It Gets (P. Surya) 2, Girl With Pearl (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Shamsadas Girl (Srinath) 4. Not run: Bravado. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.45s. ₹ 58 (w), 18, 26 and 19 (p), SHP: 81, THP: 49, FP: 1,329, Q: 518, Trinella: 7,706 and 2,569, Exacta: 20,129 and 5,751. Favourite: Shamsadas Girl. Owner: Mr. M.C. Ponnappa. Trainer: Hidayat Khan.

Jackpot: ₹11,154 (67 tkts); Runner up: ₹388 (826 tkts); Treble (i): ₹1,036 (23 tkts); (ii): ₹769 (51 tkts).