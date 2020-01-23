Big Sur, Diamond Rays, Secretive Force and Embasom please

Big Sur, Diamond Rays, Secretive Force and Embasom pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 23).

Inner sand:

1200m: Lady Legend (R. Marshall) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Memory (Darshan), He’s The One (rb) 43.5. They finished level. My Vision (Rajesh B) 46. Easy. Celestial Highway (Rajesh B), Shivalic Gold (Chetan G) 45. They moved well. Kasauli (Rayan) 42. Strode out well. Ruler Of Nation (D. Patel) 43. Worked well. Grey Channel (D. Patel), Indian Brahmos (rb) 45.5. Former pleased. Psychic Force (Irvan) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Nanhipari (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Big Sur (Aliyar) 1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Green Channel (Mark) 1-16, 600/45. Stretched. Diamond Rays (Aliyar), Seaborn (Rayan) 1-10, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Blackhawk (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Livisilla (T.S. Jodha), Nostradamus (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Embasom (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. King Creole (rb), Ekalavya (Aliyar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former moved better. Johnny Bravo (R. Shelar), Alpha (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Secretive Force (R. Pradeep) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice - inner and:

1400m: Antibes (S. John), Baltimore (Antony) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Green Coast - Methodical) (Darshan) 1-43, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well. Perfectimagination (Rayan), Jokshan (Aliyar) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hawking (Antony), Helenka (S. John), Gazebo Talk (Rayan) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51. They took a good jump.