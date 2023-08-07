Siege Courageous, Evaldo, Julio, Always Happy, Etosha and Chililady shine 

August 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Evaldo, Julio, Always Happy, Etosha and Chililady shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 7)

Inner sand

1000m: White Roses (Aliyar) 1-5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Divine Blessings (Inayat) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractive. Clockwise (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: Etosha (Zervan) 42. Impressed. Roudy (Arul) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Always Happy (rb) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Chililady (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Sling Shot (G. Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rg) 1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Prana (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand.

1400m: Julio (Aliyar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Evaldo (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

Inner sand — August 6:

1000m: Pizarro (Mudassar) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine condition, note. Palomino (Mudassar), Sea God (Girish) 1-10, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand

600m: Nevada Gold (Hindu S) 45.5. Easy. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Super Stride (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Clifford (Zervan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Sand Castles (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved Fluently.