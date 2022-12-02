  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shine

December 02, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Racing Correspondent

Wild Emperor, Multifaceted, In Thy Light and Rulling Dynasty shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 2).

Outer sand: 1000m: In Thy Light (Antony), Lady Godiva (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/39. An excellent display.

1200m: Windstorm (Tauseef) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Rulling Dynasty (Srinath), Pneuma (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Automatic (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up. Worldly Wise (Shreyas), Sekhemt (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.