The stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club at a meeting held on Thursday decided to advance the 22nd race day, February 12, to February 10 due to administrative reasons.
Bengaluru Feb. 12 races advanced to Feb. 10
BENGALURU: ,
February 03, 2022 20:51 IST
