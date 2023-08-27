August 27, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Hyderabad

Trainer L.D. Silva’s Bangor On Dee, who ran second in his last start, should win the Fair Haven Plate (Div. I), the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 27) races.

1. DONCASTER PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.10 p.m.: 1. Colt Pistol (2) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Great Giver (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 3. Lucky Nine (9) Uday Kiran P 56, 4. Morning Mist (3) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Thunder Knight (7) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Deccan Daisy (1) Mohit Singh 54.5, 7. Fayola (4) S. Saqlain 54.5, 8. Pontefract (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 9. Proud Girl (6) S.K. Paswan 54.5.

1. MORNING MIST, 2. THUNDER KNIGHT, 3. GREAT GIVER

2. THREE WISHES PLATE (1,100m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 1.40: 1. Blue Brigade (1) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Double Bonanza (3) Surya Prakash 60, 3. Precious Gift (5) P. Sai Kumar 60, 4. My Master (2) A. Imran Khan 59, 5. I Am Superman (6) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 6. Creative Art (4) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 58, 7. Canterbury (7) B.R. Kumar 57 and 8. Ar Superior (8) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. CANTERBURY, 2. MY MASTER, 3. BLUE BRIGADE

3. DONCASTER PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.10: 1. Deccan Spirit (7) D.S. Deora 56, 2. Happy Soul (6) Surya Prakash 56, 3. MN’s Council (1) S.K. Paswan 56, 4. Shadow Fax (5) A. Imran Khan 56, 5. Bold Beauty (2) Mohit Singh 54.5, 6. Exeter (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Time Ahead (3) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 54.5 and 8. Veneno (8) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. SHADOW FAX, 2. HAPPY SOUL, 3. EXETER

4. FAIR HAVEN PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. Bangor On Dee (5) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. True Icon (2) Mohit Singh 59, 3. Candy Girl (7) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Icicle (6) A.M. Tograllu 56, 5. N R I Fantasy (3) B.R. Kumar 53, 6. Malibu (11) Afroz Khan 52.5, 7. Superstellar (10) Akshay Kumar 52, 8. Bellaque (4) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 9. Crimson Rose (1) Abhay Singh 51, 10. Dyanoosh (8) Surya Prakash 51 and 11. Blast In Class (9) Santosh Raj 50.5.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. SUPERSTELLAR, 3. DYANOOSH

5. FAIR HAVEN PLATE (Div. III) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.20: 1. The Image (7) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Alabama (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Angelita (4) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 4. Ivanhoe (3) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 54.5, 5. N R I Ultrapower (8) S. Saqlain 53.5, 6. Stag’s Leap (10) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 7. Milton Keynes (2) Afroz Khan 52.5, 8. Star Medal (5) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 52.5, 9. Stoic Hero (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 10. Carnival Lady (1) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. STOIC HERO, 2. ALABAMA, 3. THE IMAGE

6. DEVARKONDA CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.55: 1. Master Touch (4) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Pal Cha (3) Shivansh 59.5, 3. Reigning Beauty (6) S. Saqlain 58.5, 4. Soorya Vahan (10) Md. Ismail 58, 5. Clare (7) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 6. D Minchu (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 7. Indian Sniper (8) Yash Narredu 57.5, 8. Golden Gazelle (12) Akshay Kumar 57, 9. Stoli (5) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 55.5, 10. Burgundy Black (11) B. Nikhil 53, 11. Honourable Lady (2) P. Sai Kumar 51 and 12. Exponent (1) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. INDIAN SNIPER, 2. GOLDEN GAZELLE, 3. CLARE

7. KAMAREDDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.30: 1. High Reward (6) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Only The Brave (3) Santosh Raj 59.5, 3. Bash On Regardless (9) S. Saqlain 59, 4. Sergeant Reckless (5) Deepak Singh 58, 5. Fara (8) Ashad Asbar 56.5, 6. Planet Super (2) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 56, 7. Star Cruise (7) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Black Opal (4) Akshay Kumar 54 and 9. Jet Falcon (1) D.S. Deora 51.5.

1. BASH ON REGARDLESS, 2. BLACK OPAL, 3. ONLY THE BRAVE

8. FAIR HAVEN PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 5.05: 1. N R I Sport (9) G. Naresh 60, 2. Nugget (4) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Top In Class (1) Mohit Singh 58.5, 4. Wallop And Gallop (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 5. Jawai (2) S.K. Paswan 54, 6. Pacific Command (---), 7. Wind Sprite (8) Afroz Khan 53.5, 8. Southern Act (3) Md. Ismail 52.5, 9. Costello (6) P. Sai Kumar 52 and 10. Dream Station (7) B. Nikhil 51.

1. NUGGET, 2. WALLOP AND GALLOP, 3. N R I SPORT

Day’s Best: INDIAN SNIPER.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.