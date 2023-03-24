Auspicious Queen primed to deliver in Governor’s Trophy

March 24, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, who is in fine nick may score an encore in the Governor’s Trophy (1,600m), the feature event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Friday (March 24). There will be no false rails.

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. III), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 1-00 p.m.: 1. Top Dancer (1) Likith Appu 60, 2. El Alamein (9) B. Nayak 59.5, 3. Macron (11) Trevor 59.5, 4. Recreator (5) Vinod Shinde 59.5, 5. Sacred Creator (7) Srinath 59.5, 6. Empire Of Dreams (6) L.A. Rozario 59, 7. Maybach (4) Tousif 59, 8. Akasi (8) Vivek 57, 9. She’s Innocent (3) Arvind K 56.5, 10. Lady Godiva (10) R. Girish 55 and 11. Phoenix Surprise (2) Zervan 55.

1. MACRON, 2. SACRED CREATOR, 3. TOP DANCER

2. GANGAVALLI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Thunderstruck (3) I. Chisty 61, 2. Lex Luthor (5) Indrajeet S 60.5, 3. Czarevitch (9) Akshay K 60, 4. Sea Blush (12) Nazerul 60, 5. My Vision (7) Srinath 58.5, 6. Bruce Almighty (10) Neeraj 57, 7. The King N I (1) R. Pradeep 56, 8. Castaneda (6) Likith Appu 55.5, 9. Ardakan (4) Arvind K 54, 10. Striking Point (8) Abhay S 54, 11. Solid Power (2) Salman K 52.5 and 12. Rule Of Law (11) Jagadeesh 50.

1. MY VISION, 2. CZAREVITCH, 3. STRIKING POINT

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Capriati (2) S. John 60, 2. Chain Of Thoughts (9) Likith Appu 59.5, 3. Foi (7) Srinath 58.5, 4. Speaking Of Stars (6) Vivek 58.5, 5. Opus One (8) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 6. Accumulate (1) Trevor 56.5, 7. Breeze Bluster (4) Vinod Shinde 56.5, 8. Burning Arrow (10) Kiran Rai 56.5, 9. My Solitaire (3) Salman K 56.5 and 10. Jersey Legend (5) Arvind K 52.5.

1. ACCUMULATE, 2. CAPRIATI, 3. FOI

4. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Impiana (3) Likith Appu 60.5, 2. Super Ruffian (10) S. John 60, 3. King Of War (2) Trevor 59.5, 4. Appsara (8) Vinod Shinde 59, 5. Musterion (9) Srinath 59, 6. Agera (7) Akshay K 58.5, 7. Caesars Palace (5) Arvind K 58, 8. Air Display (6) Vivek 57.5, 9. Belvedere (4) Neeraj 57 and 10. Aquamatic (1) L.A. Rozario 56.

1. KING OF WAR, 2. AQUAMATIC, 3. SUPER RUFFIAN

5. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1 The Inheritor (3) Srinath 60.5, 2. Devils Magic (8) Trevor 60, 3. Starry Wind (1) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 4. Extraordinary (11) Sai Kiran 57, 5. Mystic Eye (9) Zervan 55.5, 6. Classic Charm (7) Darshan 54.5, 7. Cash Out (12) Akshay K 54, 8. Lauterbrunnen (4) Kiran Rai 54, 9. Striking Memory (6) B. Darshan 53.5, 10. Tiger Returns (10) Likith Appu 53.5, 11. Scribbling Hopper (5) Ajeet K 53 and 12. Secretsuperstar (2) Arvind K 52.5.

1. DEVILS MAGIC, 2. THE INHERITOR, 3. MYSTIC EYE

6. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. Automatic (3) L.A. Rozario 62, 2. Moon’s Blessing (7) Trevor 61.5, 3. De Villiers (4) Akshay K 60, 4. Last Wish (9) Suraj 56.5, 5. Shubankar (1) Srinath 56.5, 6. Del Mar (8) Arvind K 53.5, 7. Prince Abir (2) Abhay S 53, 8. Elusive Girl (5) Jagadeesh 50 and 9. Lycurgus (6) I. Chisty 50.

1. LAST WISH, 2. MOON’S BLESSING, 3. DE VILLIERS

7. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Fearless Joey (5) Kiran Naidu 57, 2. Granpar (4) Neeraj 57, 3. Lionel (3) Trevor 57, 4. Tiger Shark (6) Zervan 57, 5. Auspicious Queen (1) Suraj 55.5 and 6. Miracle Mary (2) Akshay K 55.5.

1. AUSPICIOUS QUEEN, 2. GRANPAR

8. LEADING STUD TROPHY (1,100m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Michigan Melody (6) Indrajeet S 62.5, 2. Kensington Court (9) L.A. Rozario 62, 3. Anakin (5) B. Dharshan 60, 4. Eternal Princess (4) M. Prabhakaran 56, 5. Archway (2) Akshay K 55, 6. Siege Courageous (7) Trevor 55, 7. Ultimate Striker (8) Vinod Shinde 53.5, 8. Schafenberg (3) Tousif 52.5, 9. Star Admiral (1) Likith Appu 52 and 10. Roman Power (10) Ajeet K 51.

1. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 2. KENSINGTON COURT, 3. MICHIGAN MELODY

9. GOOD-BYE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Antilope (8) S. John 62.5, 2. Memorable Time (4) Trevor 62, 3. Ultimate Chance (10) L.A. Rozario 62, 4. Sekhmet (9) Rayan 61, 5. Mega Success (5) Vivek 60, 6. Cinco De Mayo (11) Likith Appu 59, 7. The Intruder (3) R. Pradeep 58.5, 8. Dawn Rising (12) B. Dharshan 57, 9. Lightning Flame (6) Srinath 56, 10. Paradise Beckons (1) Salman K 56, 11. Perfect Halo (2) Rajesh K 56 and 12. Jai Vikram (7) Jagadeesh 53.

1. MEMORABLE TIME, 2. ANTILOPE, 3. ULTIMATE CHANCE

Day’s best: SIEGE COURAGEOUS

Double: LAST WISH — AUSPICIOUS QUEEN

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.