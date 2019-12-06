Races

Asgardia, Sharp Response, Papparazi, Sherwin and Cavaliere impress

Asgardia, Sharp Response, Papparazi, Sherwin and Cavaliere impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 6)

Outer sand:

1000m: Here And Now (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Iconic Princess (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Arrogance (Mark), Dragon Mountain (Suraj) 1-12, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Legendary Princess (N. Rajesh) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Sherwin (S. John), General Patton (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently.

1200m: King Of The Sand (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Papparazi (S. John), Canotina (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Phoenix Surprise (Antony), Ocean Dunes (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Perfectasther (Sai Kiran) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. My Vision (T.S. Jodha) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Brothers In Arms (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased. Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Asgardia (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Sharp Response (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Cavaliere (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

