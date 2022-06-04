Karnataka: Ascoval primed to deliver in main event

Ramanan V V 7619 June 04, 2022 00:30 IST

Ascoval, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Usha Stud Plate (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (June 4). False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 pm: 1. Gold Gray (7) J.H. Arul 60, 2. Akasi (4) Vivek 58, 3. Lady Supremos (2) Yash 58, 4. Blazing Engine (5) Arvind Kumar 57.5, 5. Max Mueller (3) S. Saqlain 57.5, 6. Zhu Zhu Zest (6) Vishal Bunde 57.5, 7. Perfect Halo (8) Rajesh K 56.5 and 8. Jai Vikram (1) G. Vivek 53.

1. GOLD GRAY, 2. MAX MUELLER, 3. JAI VIKRAM

2. CIVIL SERVICE TROPHY (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Excellent Ray (6) Yash 56, 2. Inexhaustible (9) Akshay K 56, 3. Kodava Streak (1) K. Nazil 56, 4. Mighty Swallow (8) Sandesh 56, 5. Roman Power (3) Trevor 56, 6. My Solitaire (2) S. Shareef 54.5, 7. Polished Girl (7) Suraj 54.5, 8. Queenstown (5) Dashrath Singh 54.5 and 9. Way Of Life (4) Tousif Khan 54.5.

1. ROMAN POWER, 2. POLISHED GIRL, 3. QUEENSTOWN

3. RAJA OF BOBBILI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Caracas (7) Trevor 60, 2. Peluche (5) Nazerul 60, 3. Southern Ruler (2) R. Rupesh 59, 4. Forever Together (6) Suraj 56.5, 5. Garamond (3) Akshay K 56.5, 6. Wings Of Desire (4) Mark 55, 7. Musterion (1) Dashrath Singh 53.5, 8. Towering Presence (8) Shreyas Singh 53.5 and 9. Capable (9) J.H. Arul 53.

1. FOREVER TOGETHER, 2. CARACAS, 3. GARAMOND

4. CIVIL SERVICE TROPHY (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4.00: 1. Forty Niner (9) Rayan 56, 2. Golden Ring (3) Yash 56, 3. Ice Storm (1) M. Prabhakaran 56, 4. Star Admiral (4) Bhawani Singh 56, 5. Urban Borbon (7) Hindu Singh 56, 6. Creative Art (6) S. Shareef 54.5, 7. La Reina (5) Sandesh 54.5, 8. Sweet Talk (8) K. Nazil 54.5 and 9. Tripitaka (2) Anjar Alam 54.5.

1. LA REINA, 2. STAR ADMIRAL, 3. TRIPITAKA

5. USHA STUD PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Griffin (8) Salman Khan 62, 2. Lord Vader (11) Bhawani Singh 59, 3. General Patton (3) Akshay K 58.5, 4. Donna Bella (4) Likith Appu 56, 5. Powerful Lady (5) Mudassar 55.5, 6. Schafenberg (2) Indrajeet Singh 54.5, 7. Harmonia (9) Md. Aliyar 54, 8. Ascoval (12) Trevor 53.5, 9. The Inheritor (7) J.H. Arul 53.5, 10. Anakin (6) Abhay Singh 52.5, 11. Del Mar (10) Ashhad Asbar 52.5 and 12. Benediction (1) Vishal Bunde 50.

1. ASCOVAL, 2. THE INHERITOR, 3. GENERAL PATTON

6. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: Artesian (6) Vinod Shinde 62.5, 2. Stunning Beauty (8) Arvind Kumar 62.5, 3. Frederico (2) Likith Appu 61.5, 4. So You’re Here (7) G. Vivek 61, 5. Ultimate Speed (3) Darshan 61, 6. Southernaristocrat (4) B. Nayak 58.5, 7. Speaking Of Skies (1) Rayan 58 and 8. Baroness (5) Rajesh K 56.

1. FREDERICO, 2. SPEAKING OF SKIES, 3. ULTIMATE SPEED

Day’s best: FOREVER TOGETHER

Double: LA REINA — ASCOVAL

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.