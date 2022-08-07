Artemis Ignacia wins the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million

Trainer Neil Darashah’s Artemis Ignacia, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million, the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug. 7) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Balasubramanya R & Mr. Lohith Anand.

1. NIZAM SAGAR PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AMBITIOUS STAR (R.S. Jodha) 1, Costello (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Silk (G. Naresh) 3 and Exclusive Spark (Md. Ismail) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 7.22s. ₹41 (w), 16, 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 56, SHW: 35 and 11, FP: 84, Q: 33, Tanala: 284. Favourite: Costello.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

2. ASCOT PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): MALIBU (Akshay Kumar) 1, Clefairy (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Hugh Capet (D.S. Deora) 3 and Ivanhoe (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Raniji. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 15.90s. ₹27 (w), 13, 12 and 71 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 251, SHW: 15 and 15, FP: 65, Q: 32, Tanala: 2,678. Favourite: Clefairy.

Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

3. BASARA CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WALLOP AND GALLOP (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Advance Guard (Akshay Kumar) 2, Yesterday (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and New Hustle (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 3/4. 1m 56.52s. ₹101 (w), 22, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 52, SHW: 42 and 18, FP: 360, Q: 185, Tanala: 878. Favourite: Grand Duke.

Owner: Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

4. JANGAON PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BEAUTY BLAZE (B. Nikhil) 1, Briar Ridge (Santosh Raj) 2, Arabian Queen (Akshay Kumar) 3 and N R I Millennium (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 8-1/2, 2 and 3/4. 1m 14.29s. ₹23 (w), 14, 72 and 12 (p). SHP: 431, THP: 53, SHW: 16 and 216, FP: 1,575, Q: 1,278, Tanala: 2,922. Favourite: Arabian Queen.

Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Ali Khan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. K. MAHIPATHI RAO MEMORIAL GOLCONDA JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: ARTEMIS IGNACIA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Ashoka (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Crown Consort (Suraj Narredu) 3 and The Image (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 27.96s. ₹51 (w), 25 and 18 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 52, SHW: 20 and 28, FP: 302, Q: 176, Tanala: 678. Favourite: Crown Consort.

Owners: Mr. Balasubramanya R & Mr. Lohith Anand. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. WWW.HYDRACES.COM CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BY THE BAY (Suraj Narredu) 1, Able Love (Afroz Khan) 2, DRD (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Rising Queen (Md. Ismail) 4. Nk, 1/2 and Nk. 1m 14.86s. ₹28 (w), 12, 39 and 20 (p). SHP: 135, THP: 66, SHW: 19 and 50, FP: 474, Q: 355, Tanala: 4,541. Favourite: Miss Little Angel.

Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. BROWN JACK PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): PEDRO PLANET (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Cash Register (P.S. Chouhan) 2, That’s My Way (Afroz Khan) 3 and Akash (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run: Astronaut. 2-3/4, 3 and 3. 1m 30.33s. ₹49 (w), 17, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 59, SHW: 19 and 21, FP: 122, Q: 53, Tanala: 1,037. Favourite: Akash.

Owner: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹36,253 (11 tkts.), 30%: 2,341 (73 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2,345 (28 tkts.), (ii) 2,138 (72 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 882 (59 tkts.), (ii) 886 (106 tkts.).